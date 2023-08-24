Montana Man Arrested for Brandishing Rifle in Front Lawn Across From Elementary School - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Montana Man Arrested for Brandishing Rifle in Front Lawn Across From Elementary School

If convicted, Gabriel Cowan Metcalf could receive up to 5 years in prison, a $100,000 fine, and three years of supervised release

Published |Updated
Fatma Khaled
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Above, signs reading “Drug-free School Zone” and “Weapon Free Zone” stand along a neighborhood August 27, 2015 in Pleasantville, Atlantic County, New Jersey. John Moore/Getty Images

A Montana man was arrested on federal charges on Tuesday after he was spotted brandishing his rifle across the street from an elementary school.

In the past month, police have received at least two dozen calls from people concerned about Gabriel Cowan Metcalf, 49. He was often observed with a rifle outside his property at 430 Broadwater Ave., which is directly opposite Broadwater Elementary School, according to local news station KTVQ.

Tensions rose on Tuesday, the first day of school, when students were moved from the front playground to avoid being in sight of the rifle.

"I was worried and I was also a little sad when I heard that my child had to go to an alternative playground," said Teresa Blaskovich, a Broadwater school parent, according to the local news station. "But I was very happy with the school's support of the matter and their ability to keep them safe."

Initially, the Billings police were hesitant to arrest Metcalf, believing he wasn't violating any state law by having a gun on his property.

However, federal prosecutors pointed out that because Metcalf's residence is within a school zone, the sidewalks and street in front of his home are considered public property and fall within 1,000 feet of the school. Metcalf was observed waving his rifle on this public sidewalk, the station noted.

Following the issuance of an arrest warrant by a federal judge, agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives took Metcalf into custody near his home. Authorities also conducted a search of his residence.

Read More

U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich announced that Metcalf has been charged federally with the illegal possession of a firearm within a school zone. If found guilty, the 49-year-old could face up to five years in prison, a fine of up to $100,000, and three years of supervised release.

Speaking to MTN News on Tuesday, Metcalf stated his intention was solely self-defense, and he never intended to threaten the school, its students, or its staff.

"It was just a little terrifying at first," said Chandra Whiteman-Laforge, a neighbor, recalling her initial reaction upon seeing Metcalf with the gun. "But I think the second time I passed by him, I actually waved at him and he waved back at me. So I was like, oh, he's not being hostile towards me. He's just trying to look for somebody else."

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.