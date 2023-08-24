Montana Man Arrested for Brandishing Rifle in Front Lawn Across From Elementary School

A Montana man was arrested on federal charges on Tuesday after he was spotted brandishing his rifle across the street from an elementary school.

In the past month, police have received at least two dozen calls from people concerned about Gabriel Cowan Metcalf, 49. He was often observed with a rifle outside his property at 430 Broadwater Ave., which is directly opposite Broadwater Elementary School, according to local news station KTVQ.

Tensions rose on Tuesday, the first day of school, when students were moved from the front playground to avoid being in sight of the rifle.

"I was worried and I was also a little sad when I heard that my child had to go to an alternative playground," said Teresa Blaskovich, a Broadwater school parent, according to the local news station. "But I was very happy with the school's support of the matter and their ability to keep them safe."

Initially, the Billings police were hesitant to arrest Metcalf, believing he wasn't violating any state law by having a gun on his property.

However, federal prosecutors pointed out that because Metcalf's residence is within a school zone, the sidewalks and street in front of his home are considered public property and fall within 1,000 feet of the school. Metcalf was observed waving his rifle on this public sidewalk, the station noted.

Following the issuance of an arrest warrant by a federal judge, agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives took Metcalf into custody near his home. Authorities also conducted a search of his residence.

U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich announced that Metcalf has been charged federally with the illegal possession of a firearm within a school zone. If found guilty, the 49-year-old could face up to five years in prison, a fine of up to $100,000, and three years of supervised release.

Speaking to MTN News on Tuesday, Metcalf stated his intention was solely self-defense, and he never intended to threaten the school, its students, or its staff.

"It was just a little terrifying at first," said Chandra Whiteman-Laforge, a neighbor, recalling her initial reaction upon seeing Metcalf with the gun. "But I think the second time I passed by him, I actually waved at him and he waved back at me. So I was like, oh, he's not being hostile towards me. He's just trying to look for somebody else."