Montana Library Cancels LGBTQ+ Lecture, Says County ‘Overruled Us’

A library in Montana canceled an LGBTQ+ lecture aimed at adults set to take place this week. The cancelation came after officials reportedly voiced concerns that the event would be in violation of a state ban on "sexually oriented shows" and drag story hours.

The Butte-Silver Bow Public Library posted on Facebook to announce the cancelation of the lecture entitled "Montana History of Two-Spirit and LGBTQ+ peoples" by Adria Jawort. It was due to happen Friday, June 2.

Getty Images

The library director said the county overruled them, forcing the cancelation.

"This decision is in response to recent legislation (HB 359) and at the recommendation of Butte-Silver Bow County," library director Stef Johnson said. "Our commitment to promoting inclusivity and intellectual exploration remains, but not in violation of law."

The library made clear in a comment on Facebook that adults were the intended audience for the lecture, not children.

A message shared on Twitter from Shari Curtis, Adult Services Librarian at the library, expressed "much regret" and said the lecture was "bound to be an interesting one."

"The Butte Public Library supports free speech and our LGBTQ+ community, but the County leadership overruled us," Curtis wrote.

The new law referenced was enacted in early May. It bans minors from attending sexually oriented shows, bans drag story hours in schools and libraries, and outlines fines starting at $1,000 for violations.

Other states have also moved to ban drag story hours, including Florida and Tennessee. The Guardian reported that at least 32 bills have been introduced targeting these events.

The events have become one of the main talking points when it comes to restricting LGBTQ+ rights.

Organizers say Drag Story Hour is about giving kids "glamorous, positive, and unabashedly queer role models." Most bills class them as "sexually oriented shows," even if it is a book reading.

Elsewhere, a bar in Houston is facing higher insurance as drag is seen as a "risk factor," while companies like Target are at the center of controversy over handling Pride displays and a PBS station was defunded in Oklahoma over "Clifford the Big Red Dog" having two moms.