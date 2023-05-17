Montana Governor Greg Gianforte signed a measure to ban downloading TikTok in the state and a $10,000 fine for any entity that offers downloads of the app.

The bill was signed into law Tuesday after being passed by state legislators in April. Montana earlier banned the use of TikTok on government-owned devices and for state business in December.

The ban is expected to face legal challenges from TikTok and the American Civil Liberties Union, which have both criticized the state’s efforts to prohibit the app, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.

The ban is set to take effect in 2024, though the Wall Street Journal reported it could be delayed through litigation.

A TikTok spokesperson said the ban “infringes on the First Amendment rights of the people of Montana” and called the ban unlawful.

A TikTok ban was first floated under former President Trump in early 2020 after national security experts expressed concerns about the safety of users’ data and potential monitoring from China, where the app was created.