Montana Authorities Kill Grizzly Bear that Became Conditioned to Eating Human Food

Montana wildlife officials euthanized a grizzly bear that had grown accustomed to eating food it found in garbage and vehicles.
The bear, a female believed to be between 3- and 5-years-old, was captured on Aug. 4 in Big Sky, about 44 miles from Bozeman, and euthanized two days later, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks said in a release on Wednesday.
The bear, which did not have any cubs, posed a risk to people because it had become conditioned to eating human food.
Food found in places like garbage and bird feeders "can lead to human safety risks and property damage from bears," the agency said in the release.
- Bear Breaks Into Montana home, Shot Dead by Homeowner in his Underwear
- Traps Set for Grizzly Bear after Woman Is Mauled to Death at Yellowstone
- Fat Bear Week 2022 celebrates grizzlies preparing for hibernation, but climate change may alter their sleep
- Food Poisoning That Killed Diners at Montana Sushi Restaurant Tied to Undercooked Mushrooms
- Woman Dead in Apparent Grizzly Attack Near Yellowstone Park
- Man’s ‘Split-Second Reaction’ Credited with Saving Life in Wyoming Grizzly Bear Attack
"Relocating bears that have associated human activity with food usually leads to further conflicts and safety risks because bears often return to the same area where they were captured to look for food. Unfortunately, bears in these situations can’t be rehabilitated," the release continued.
It noted that Montana is "bear country" and, as their numbers rise, the "likelihood" of encounters between grizzlies and people multiply.
"Bears also become more active in late summer and fall as they spend more time eating in preparation for hibernation," it said.
Grizzly bears are protected by the Endangered Species Act in the lower 48 states.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- Nudists Call For Clothing Ban on Their Beaches: It’s ‘Making Us Uncomfortable’News
- Every Beech Tree in North America Is Dying and It’s Too Late To Stop It: ExpertNews
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Miss Scotland Winner Arrested on Hate Crime Charges Over Drunken Incident Caught on CameraNews
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to Miss World Championships With ‘Minor Knee Issue’News
- Did Ex-Goldman CEO Blankfein Offer to Ride to the Troubled Firm’s Rescue? Well, NoNews
- Developer Builds $1.5 Million Home on Lot That Was Never Sold to Him by the LandownerNews
- Jaws II: Shark Sighting Evacuates NYC Waters Days After First Attack in 70 YearsNews
- Snake in a Toilet: Slithering Visitor to Arizona Home Camps Out Where Homeowner Least Expects ItNews
- Plastic Surgeon Accused of ‘Shaky Hands’ Has Medical License ReinstatedHealth
- Disgruntled Man Steals Taxi, Leads Police on High-Speed Chase After Another Cab Refused to Pick Him UpNews