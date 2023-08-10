Montana Authorities Kill Grizzly Bear that Became Conditioned to Eating Human Food

Montana wildlife officials euthanized a grizzly bear that had grown accustomed to eating food it found in garbage and vehicles.

The bear, a female believed to be between 3- and 5-years-old, was captured on Aug. 4 in Big Sky, about 44 miles from Bozeman, and euthanized two days later, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks said in a release on Wednesday.

The bear, which did not have any cubs, posed a risk to people because it had become conditioned to eating human food.

Food found in places like garbage and bird feeders "can lead to human safety risks and property damage from bears," the agency said in the release.

"Relocating bears that have associated human activity with food usually leads to further conflicts and safety risks because bears often return to the same area where they were captured to look for food. Unfortunately, bears in these situations can’t be rehabilitated," the release continued.

It noted that Montana is "bear country" and, as their numbers rise, the "likelihood" of encounters between grizzlies and people multiply.

"Bears also become more active in late summer and fall as they spend more time eating in preparation for hibernation," it said.

Grizzly bears are protected by the Endangered Species Act in the lower 48 states.