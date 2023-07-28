WATCH: Look Out Below! Monster Whale Sharks Give Divers a Thrill

Whale sharks, the biggest fish in the world, gave divers off Florida the thrill of a lifetime — twice — as the adventurers explored a sunken ship.
The first unforgettable encounter occurred last Saturday as the divers explored the wreck of the tugboat the Red Sea off Florida's Panama City Beach in the Gulf of Mexico, the Miami Herald reported.
The divers first became aware of a giant shadow in the water before they realized they were being tailed by a 30-foot-long whale shark.
"How majestic they are in the water," Carlos Orozco, a divemaster with Diver’s Den, which arranged the dive, told McClatchy News.
"I get a rush when we have new divers and they see this!” he said.
Some of the same divers were visited by another whale shark two days later in the same area.
Orozco said he also saw whale sharks in the area on Wednesday and Thursday.
“It could be that there’s some upwelling coming in and bringing in the cooler water and nutrients and allowing for a lot of food right now in the region for them to feed on,” NOAA biologist Eric Hoffmayer told WMBB.
