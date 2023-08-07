‘Monster Hunters’ Wanted: Loch Ness Center Launches New Search for Nessie - The Messenger
‘Monster Hunters’ Wanted: Loch Ness Center Launches New Search for Nessie

A two-day gathering will use volunteers and infrared equipment to try to find the elusive beast

Monique Merrill
A view of the Loch Ness Monster, near Inverness, Scotland, April 19, 1934. The photograph, one of two pictures known as the ‘surgeon’s photographs,’ was allegedly taken by Colonel Robert Kenneth Wilson, though it was later exposed as a hoax by one of the participants, Chris Spurling, who, on his deathbed, revealed that the pictures were staged by himself, Marmaduke and Ian Wetherell, and Wilson.Keystone/Getty Images

Scotland's Loch Ness Centre is on the hunt not only for the infamous creature but also for burgeoning cryptozoologist hunters.

The visitor attraction announced last week that it is searching for “a new generation of monsters” to participate in a “giant surface watch” of the water — the largest search since 1972, according to a release from the center.

The two-day gathering of “budding monster hunters” will occur on Aug. 26 and 27 at the Loch Ness Centre in the old Drumnadrochit Hotel in Inverness-shire. The site was where hotel manager Aldie Mackay reported spotting a “water beast” in the water in 1933, which was quickly named “Nessie.” The loch is one of the deepest bodies of water in the United Kingdom and the largest body of freshwater there as well, the Associated Press reported.

The last time a search of this magnitude for the elusive monster was held was in the 70s when the Loch Ness Investigation Bureau studied the waters for signs of the creature. This time around, the center is partnering with Loch Ness Exploration and calling all curious explorers to join the effort to find the beast.

“It’s our hope to inspire a new generation of Loch Ness enthusiasts,” Alan McKenna, of Loch Ness Exploration, said to the news outlet. “By joining this large-scale surface watch, you’ll have a real opportunity to personally contribute towards this fascinating mystery that has captivated so many people from around the world.”

Crews will use drones equipped with infrared cameras to produce thermal images of the water from above, and a hydrophone to monitor acoustic signals from below the surface of the loch. Volunteers will be tasked with keeping their eyes on the water and recording their findings.

Since the first sighting of the alleged monster 90 years ago, Nessie has captured the fascination and imagination of people worldwide, with many offering theories about the creature's existence or reporting eyewitness accounts or hoaxes.

