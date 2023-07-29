Monsoon Rains Arrive to Cool Off Historic Southwest Heat Wave

A series of Monsoon rains are bringing some sorely-needed relief to the Southwest, parts of which have suffered under an extended run of deadly extreme heat for nearly a month.

The Phoenix area saw its first major monsoon storm Wednesday night, nearly six weeks after the traditional start of monsoon season on June 15.

The overnight low at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport fell under 90 degrees for the first time in 16 days this week, and by Monday the city should see high temperatures below 110 for the first time in a month. As of Friday, the daily high temperature in the city had been at or above that mark for 29 consecutive days.

People, who are homeless, try to cool down with chilled water outside the Justa Center, a day center for homeless people 55 years and older, July 14, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. AP Photo/Matt York

As storms continue to swirl through the weekend, temperatures are also expected to ease in Las Vegas, Albuquerque and California’s Death Valley.

The storms will help ease temperatures that have proven dangerous for people, animals and plants alike.

But just as the Southwest finds relief, the heat has spread to the Midwest and Northeast.

As of Friday, nearly 200 million U.S. residents — or 60% of the country’s population — were under either heat or flood advisories.

With Associated Press