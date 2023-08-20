Monks Urge Aussies to Rise Up to Fight Mineral Companies to Save Forest

Buddhist monks at a monastery in Western Australia are encouraging their community to help them protect a globally unique forest where they seek enlightenment from mining companies targeting the area for minerals.

The forest monks belong to the Bodhinyana monastery, south of Perth, located in Australia’s Jarrah forest, which has been the target of several companies seeking minerals needed for lithium-ion batteries, the Guardian reports.

One of the mining companies, Telupac, was recently seeking a permit to explore an area that included the monks’ monastery and retreat.

The monks subsequently attended a public meeting to distribute information encouraging environmental activism in the community and gather signatures on a petition seeking to block Telupac’s exploratory application.

After the monks’ efforts, Telupac withdrew its application, according to the Guardian.

A senior monk told the newspaper while members of the monastery are pleased Telupac has backed down, they're fearful that the company and others remain a dire threat to a forest where they strive for enlightenment.

“We’re aware this might not stop even though it’s good news they have held back that application,” said Bodhinyana senior monk Ajahn Appicchato.

“It’s OK to worry and fret, but it’s not useful. You have to get out there and drum up signatures and talk to people and drop leaflets. You have to be active.”

The "reason we’re here is to develop deep meditation and insight. We live in the forests and go into town to teach and do community service.” Appicchato explained.

“We need a minimum level of peacefulness to sit and to walk. If you have incredible noise and digging, that impinges directly on the meditation.”

The Jarrah forests have already been identified as vulnerable to collapse due to hotter and drier conditions in the country due to climate change, according to a United Nations climate change assessment.

Only about 23% of the forest is protected, according to the Guardian, and large areas of the forest have already been cleared for mining.