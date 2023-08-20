Monks Urge Aussies to Rise Up to Fight Mineral Companies to Save Forest - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Mark Meadows Spends His Day on the Witness Stand in Federal Court Bid to Yank Fani Willis’ Charges Out of Georgia’s Jurisdiction

Monks Urge Aussies to Rise Up to Fight Mineral Companies to Save Forest

Businesses are hungry for minerals needed for lithium-ion batteries

Published |Updated
Zachary Rogers
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Monks prayingMark Kolbe/Getty Images

Buddhist monks at a monastery in Western Australia are encouraging their community to help them protect a globally unique forest where they seek enlightenment from mining companies targeting the area for minerals.

The forest monks belong to the Bodhinyana monastery, south of Perth, located in Australia’s Jarrah forest, which has been the target of several companies seeking minerals needed for lithium-ion batteries, the Guardian reports.

One of the mining companies, Telupac, was recently seeking a permit to explore an area that included the monks’ monastery and retreat.

The monks subsequently attended a public meeting to distribute information encouraging environmental activism in the community and gather signatures on a petition seeking to block Telupac’s exploratory application.

After the monks’ efforts, Telupac withdrew its application, according to the Guardian.

A senior monk told the newspaper while members of the monastery are pleased Telupac has backed down, they're fearful that the company and others remain a dire threat to a forest where they strive for enlightenment.

Read More

“We’re aware this might not stop even though it’s good news they have held back that application,” said Bodhinyana senior monk Ajahn Appicchato.

“It’s OK to worry and fret, but it’s not useful. You have to get out there and drum up signatures and talk to people and drop leaflets. You have to be active.”

The "reason we’re here is to develop deep meditation and insight. We live in the forests and go into town to teach and do community service.” Appicchato explained.

“We need a minimum level of peacefulness to sit and to walk. If you have incredible noise and digging, that impinges directly on the meditation.”

The Jarrah forests have already been identified as vulnerable to collapse due to hotter and drier conditions in the country due to climate change, according to a United Nations climate change assessment.

Only about 23% of the forest is protected, according to the Guardian, and large areas of the forest have already been cleared for mining.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.