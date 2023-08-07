Monkeys Found Stuffed in Backpack at Border in Attempt to Smuggle Them Into US From Mexico - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Monkeys Found Stuffed in Backpack at Border in Attempt to Smuggle Them Into US From Mexico

Wildlife trafficking is one of the most lucrative natural resource crimes

Published |Updated
Madeline Fitzgerald
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Seven spider monkeys were confiscated from a smuggler in Texas, on August 3, 2023. US Border Patrol RGV Sector

Border patrol agents made a surprising discovery this month when they opened a seized backpack and found seven spider monkeys crammed into the bag. 

The animals were discovered by agents from Texas’s Fort Brown Station on August 3, according to a Facebook post from the U.S. Border Patrol. 

“Extremely proud of our agents for stopping this wildlife smuggling attempt of these critically endangered animals,” the post said. 

In a video, shared in the Facebook post, the monkeys can be seen in a small black backpack with holes cut into it for breathing. 

Read More

Officials condemned the smugglers, who were apparently attempting to transport the endangered primates from Latin America into the U.S. 

Spider monkeys are considered critically endangered due to habitat loss, hunting and the pet trade, according to the World Conservation Society.

“This case highlights the lengths smugglers will go to maximize profits with no regard for the lives of migrants or animals,” Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez said, according to CBS News

It is unclear what the smugglers were intending to do with the monkeys, but wildlife trafficking is one of the most lucrative natural resource crimes, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. 

In November, eight people were charged with illegally smuggling endangered macaque monkeys, while traveling to the U.S. for a conference on endangered species, according to the Guardian.

Last August, a California man pleaded guilty to smuggling more than 1,700 wild animals across the border – at one point hiding dozens of reptiles inside of his clothing.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.