Monkeys Found Stuffed in Backpack at Border in Attempt to Smuggle Them Into US From Mexico

Border patrol agents made a surprising discovery this month when they opened a seized backpack and found seven spider monkeys crammed into the bag.

The animals were discovered by agents from Texas’s Fort Brown Station on August 3, according to a Facebook post from the U.S. Border Patrol.

“Extremely proud of our agents for stopping this wildlife smuggling attempt of these critically endangered animals,” the post said.

In a video, shared in the Facebook post, the monkeys can be seen in a small black backpack with holes cut into it for breathing.

Officials condemned the smugglers, who were apparently attempting to transport the endangered primates from Latin America into the U.S.

Spider monkeys are considered critically endangered due to habitat loss, hunting and the pet trade, according to the World Conservation Society.

“This case highlights the lengths smugglers will go to maximize profits with no regard for the lives of migrants or animals,” Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez said, according to CBS News.

It is unclear what the smugglers were intending to do with the monkeys, but wildlife trafficking is one of the most lucrative natural resource crimes, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

In November, eight people were charged with illegally smuggling endangered macaque monkeys, while traveling to the U.S. for a conference on endangered species, according to the Guardian.

Last August, a California man pleaded guilty to smuggling more than 1,700 wild animals across the border – at one point hiding dozens of reptiles inside of his clothing.