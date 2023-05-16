The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Monkeypox Resurgence Possible as Summer Parties Start, CDC Warns

    A cluster of mpox infections was recently reported in Chicago.

    Madeline Fitzgerald
    Getty Images

    A new alert from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), warned Monday that as summer approaches, cases of mpox (formerly known as monkeypox) could soon be on the rise. 

    Mpox has been declining since its peak last August. Last week, the World Health Organization announced that mpox was no longer a global health emergency, 10 months after it was first deemed an international concern.

    Recently, however, there was a cluster of infections in Chicago: 12 people were confirmed to have mpox, while another infection was suspected.

    Mpox is a viral infection that often leads to an uncomfortable rash. Some patients also develop flu-like symptoms, including fever and chills. 

    “Spring and summer season in 2023 could lead to a resurgence of mpox as people gather for festivals and other events,” said CDC officials in the alert. 

    According to ABC News, public health officials are placing particular emphasis on getting people vaccinated in advance of Pride Month celebrations in June. Last year’s outbreak disproportionately affected gay and bisexual men and it’s possible that celebrating in close quarters could spread the disease. 

    Anyone can contract mpox, which is often spread through close skin-to-skin contact, like sexual intercourse. Casual contact, like touching shared surfaces is less likely to spread the illness. 

    While there is a vaccine for the illness, it is not recommended for routine immunization. Rather, the CDC only recommends that people who are at high-risk for exposure receive the vaccine.

