    Monkeypox Is No Longer a Global Emergency

    The gay community has been hailed for its response to the outbreak.

    Published |Updated
    Carlo Versano
    Joe Raedle/Getty Images

    The World Health Organization declared an end to the mpox global health emergency on Thursday, 10 months after it was first deemed a public health threat of "international concern."

    Mpox is the viral disease formerly known as monkeypox, a cousin of the smallpox virus. The outbreak spread primarily between gay and bisexual men, though the risk extends to anyone who has close and sustained contact with someone carrying the virus.

    There have been more than 30,000 confirmed cases of mpox in the U.S., resulting in 42 deaths. Cases have been declining after vaccines became more widely available, following supply constraints last summer that made scheduling the two-dose vaccine difficult in many cities.

    The gay community has been widely hailed for embracing the vaccine while also limiting sex partners as the virus spread. Many gay men publicized their experiences with mpox on social media, helping to de-stigmatize the virus.

    While the public health emergency has ended, there are signs that there could be a summer resurgence of mpox. Chicago officials say they've seen a small but notable uptick in diagnoses ahead of next month's Pride festivities.

