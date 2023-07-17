Money Pours in After Afghan Interpreter for US Military Is Killed Driving Lyft in DC

A fundraiser for the family of Nasrat Ahmad Yar, the slain Lyft driver who served as an interpreter for the U.S. military in Afghanistan for more than a decade, has surpassed $500,000.

Ahmad Yar, 31, fled to the U.S. with his wife and children after Kabul fell to the Taliban in 2021. He was shot dead July 3 in Washington, D.C., where he drove for the ride-hailing app to support his family.

As of the morning of July 17, a GoFundMe set up to help his loved ones has raised $502,830 from more than 7,700 donors.

The outpouring of kindness "makes the family at least feel supported," Ahmad Yar's friend Jeramie Malone, who organized the fundraiser, told The Messenger.

The money will go into a trust to support Ahmad Yar’s wife, Muzghan Ahmad Yar, a stay-at-home mom who does not speak English, and their children, ages 15 months to 13 years, according to Malone, who helped arrange for the family's escape from Afghanistan after the Taliban took control.

Nasrat Ahmad Yar's wife Muzhgan Ahmad Yar (center) cries by her husband's grave during a funeral on July 8 in Fredericksburg, Va. AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

The heartbroken widow "is just grieving," said Malone. She also feels overwhelmed with so many questions about her future, the banking and insurance systems of the U.S. and "just how everything works."

A financial advisor is helping the family, according to Malone, who added: "We want to make sure that she feels secure."

"I'm very heartened," Malone continued. "I didn't expect it to resonate with so many."

Nasrat Ahmad Yar died after being shot while working as a Lyft driver in Washington, D.C., on July 3. GoFundMe

Ahmad Yar and his family hoped for a safer life in the U.S. once the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan, where he began working for U.S. Special Forces as an interpreter at about 18 years old.

Following the Taliban takeover in August 2021, he and his family were in danger of retribution, and forced to hide for months before coming to the U.S., where they first settled in Philadelphia before moving to Alexandria, Va., less than a year ago.

Ahmad Yar was shot during a late-night shift early July 3. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Surveillance video obtained by local TV station WUSA9 showed what looked like four boys running from the scene of his murder.

"You just killed him," one said as the group fled.

On the night of his death, Ahmad Yar’s wife had reportedly asked him to come home but he said he needed to keep driving because rent was due.

Nasrat Ahmad Yar while working with U.S. Army Special Forces in Afghanistan. Courtesy of Matthew Butler

"He had given so much to a country that's not even his, and worked so hard," lamented retired U.S. Army Special Forces Lt. Colonel Matthew Butler, who also helped Ahmad Yar and his family get out of Afghanistan in October 2021, two months after the fall of Kabul.

"And then to just be killed senselessly," Butler added, his voice trailing off during a conversation with The Messenger.

Police said Monday that there were no additional details on Ahmad Yar's killing and that the case remains under investigation.

Butler — who flew in from his home in Utah — was among hundreds of people who attended Ahmad Yar's funeral at the All Muslim Association of America cemetery in Fredericksburg, Va.

During tours in Afghanistan in 2009 and 2010, Butler worked alongside Ahmad Yar, conducting patrols both on foot and in military vehicles, which Malone calls "a very, very grueling job, and a very dangerous job."