Moms Get to Tackle Sons in Football Practice Designed to Show Safety

Moms outfitted in full pads got a chance to tackle their football-playing sons.

To learn more about the safety precautions football players take while participating in the sport, Wisconsin moms tried it themselves.

Local ABC affiliate WQOW published a video showing the moms running toward their teenage sons and tackling them to the ground.

“It felt amazing,” one mom said on camera.

The activity was part of a drill designed to help moms in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, experience what it’s like for their sons, who are enrolled at Rice Hill High School, to play football.

First, the moms learn proper tackling form by practicing on a dummy. Then, the dummy is replaced by a familiar face: their son.

“It undercuts all that negative stuff, and they see, well, there’s a lot more to it than that,” said coach Dan Hill.

Hill first launched the initiative last year, WQOW reported. After positive feedback, he welcomed moms back to the field this year.

“Definitely, pretty scary,” one student said with a smile. “I could tell she was waiting to tackle me.”