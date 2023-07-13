Moms for Liberty Convince Florida Schools to Ban Award-Winning Young Adult Books - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Moms for Liberty Convince Florida Schools to Ban Award-Winning Young Adult Books

The group had warned that the district could be held under 'felony prosecution' for continuing to stock the five books

Published |Updated
Nick Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A chapter of the controversial "parental rights" group Moms for Liberty helped convince a school superintendent from Leon County, Florida to remove five well known books from high school libraries — the latest win for the organization, which has for months led a campaign to wipe out what it views as violent and sexual content from school curricula.

The books removed from two high school libraries include:

  • "Me and Earl and the Dying Girl" by Jesse Andrews, which was adapted into a film in 2015. It follows a lonely teen who grows close to a girl living with leukemia.
  • "Dead End" by Jason Myers. It follows a couple who kills the son of a powerful businessman in self defense after he violently assaults one of the protagonists.
  • "Push" by Sapphire chronicles the story of a teenager who is raped by her father and must give birth to two children by him. The book was adapted into the 2009 movie "Precious," which won two Academy Awards.
  • "Doomed" by Chuck Palahniuk is narrated by a 13-year-old girl who escapes from Hell and is forced to wander the Earth as a ghost and haunt her parents.
  • "Lucky" by Alice Sebold is a memoir about how the author's life changed after she was raped at the age of 18.

"I reviewed them personally and they have been removed," Superintendent Rocky Hanna said at a meeting earlier this week. "Of these 468,000-plus books that we have in our current catalog, if we come across those we deem are in violation of state statute, we will remove them immediately."

Just one day earlier, local Moms for Liberty activists sent the school district an email warning that the County could be held under "felony prosecution" for continuing to stock the five books on its high schools' bookshelves, the Tallahassee Democrat reported.

The group was likely referring to a new set of laws in Florida that advocates say give parents more control of their children's education by allowing them to review curricula to weed out explicit material. It argued that the five books in question discuss rape, incest, pedophilia, and other subjects it deemed inappropriate for minors.

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Moms for Liberty Joyful Warriors national summit at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown on June 30, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Read More


Moms for Liberty, now considered an extremist group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, has been criticized for trying to remove books that merely chronicle people's experiences with racism and gender and sexual identity.

The district is currently reviewing a children's book about former tennis star Billie Jean King meant for fifth through ninth graders in part because it includes a passage that reads: “Being gay means that if you’re a girl, you love and have romantic feelings for other girls — and if you’re a boy, you love and have romantic feelings for other boys.” A formal decision will be made on that book later this summer.

At least 350 books have been removed from various Florida school districts since last summer.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.