Mom Whose Sons, 7 and 9, Escaped Home Naked and Bloody Wrote Them Apology Letter

Investigators say Katie Koch wrote a lengthy letter to her two young sons, who were allegedly imprisoned in deplorable conditions inside their Wisconsin home.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by The Messenger, 34-year-old Koch wrote a three-page "apology letter" to her sons, aged 7 and 9, and admitted to investigators that the boys "deserve better."

Koch, and her live-in boyfriend, 38-year-old Joel Manke, face multiple felony charges after neighbors spotted the children escaping their Bluemound Heights neighborhood home on July 13.

It was later revealed that the children had been locked inside a room with boarded-up windows since at least July 2022. While inside the room, they were surrounded by trash and a stench of excrement.

Per court documents, Koch told authorities that her sons had never been enrolled in school.

Katie Koch, 34, and Joel Manke, 38, are each facing multiple felony charges after officials discovered what they described as horrid living conditions. Courtesy Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office

Instead, Koch said she used Hooked on Phonics workbooks and educational apps on tablets to "home school" them but confessed to lacking a formal homeschooling curriculum.

While one of the boys could trace letters and read small words, the other was still learning to form sentences correctly, she told investigators.

The children also hadn't received medical attention for a year or two, and their matted hair need to be shaved at a hospital.

Koch later told investigators that she "f—d up."

The couple has been charged with multiple felony counts, including child neglect and false imprisonment.

It isn't clear if Koch has an attorney.

The Milwaukee District Attorney's Office declined to comment on the case when reached by The Messenger.

If convicted on all counts, Koch and Manke could be given a fine of $120,000 and a sentence of 43 years.

Koch, additionally, faces two misdemeanors that could result in a fine of $20,000 and 18 months in prison.

She has entered a plea of not guilty to those charges.

ABC affiliate WISN shared footage of Koch appearing in court on Monday.

She remains in custody, while Manke is no longer listed as an inmate in the Milwaukee County Jail, the outlet said.

The couple's social media accounts showed images of holiday celebrations, birthdays, and time spent with their children and pets.

In one Instagram post, Koch expressed her affection for Manke, referring to him as an "amazing man, best friend," and father figure to her children.