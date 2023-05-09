The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Mom Who Wrote Children’s Book on Dealing With Husband’s Death Is Accused in His Murder

    Published |Updated
    Chris Harris
    Amazon

    A Utah woman who wrote a book for children coping with grief after her husband's death has been arrested for his murder.

    Kouri Richins, 33, was arrested Monday and is being held at the Summit County, Utah, Jail.

    The Summit County Sheriff's Office has charged the young mother with first-degree felony aggravated murder. Richins is additionally charged with three counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

    It is alleged in warrants obtained by KPCW-TV that Richins used fentanyl to deliberately poison her husband, Eric, on March 4, 2022.

    Read More

    According to the warrant, Eric had warned relatives "that if anything happened to him, she was to blame."

    Richins wrote a children's book about coping with the grief she and her sons dealt with in the wake of 39-year-old Eric's overdose death.

    Richins spoke to ABC4 in Utah in April about the book, called Are You With Me? During the interview with Good Things Utah, Richins said her husband’s death “completely took us all by shock.” She said that she wrote the book with her three sons about “the different emotions and grieving process we experienced” over the last year. Richins said she hopes “it will help other kids deal with this and find happiness some way or another.”

    The book is available for purchase through Amazon.

