Young Mom Who Went Viral as She Documented Cancer Journey Dies at 30
'I never knew my heart could physically hurt,' wrote husband Taylor Odlozil
A Texas mom who went viral as she documented her years-long battle with ovarian cancer has died.
Haley Odlozil's husband announced her death Friday on TikTok.
She was 30.
“It is with unbelievable sadness that I tell all of you my sweet Haley has passed away," Taylor Odlozil captioned a beachside photo of the couple with their little boy, Weston.
"I cannot begin to describe the amount of heartache & grief myself & our entire family is experiencing. I never knew my heart could physically hurt," he added.
“I’m so blessed to have had Haley a part of my life for 16 years. It has been my true honor to take care of her,” he continued.
“She suffered greatly fighting this disease that slowly tore her body apart for the last 8 years. The thought of her being completely healed in a body with no pain & no scars in heaven makes me so incredibly happy for her but so overwhelmingly sad I’m not there to see it. My fear of death is so much less knowing I will get to see her one day completely healed.”
According to TODAY.com, Haley was first diagnosed with ovarian cancer in December 2015.
Odlozil also began documenting his wife’s health battle when doctors gave her a terminal diagnosis in October 2022.
In November 2022, Odlozil shared a video on TikTok, capturing several moments of the family of three.
He wrote across the video, “I’m losing my family and there’s nothing I can do about it,” clarifying in the caption that the upcoming Christmas would be Haley’s last, as they had run out of treatment options.
Speaking with TODAY earlier this year, Haley opened up about dealing with cancer as a mother.
“It’s definitely not an easy thing to navigate, especially when you have a little one and amazing family and friends,” Haley told Today.
“You don’t want to leave. That’s hard,” she explained. “But we’re trying to make sure that we make memories and there’s a lot of good moments.”
