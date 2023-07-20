Mom Used Parody Site to Try to Hire Hitman to Kill 3-Year-Old Son: Police - The Messenger
Mom Used Parody Site to Try to Hire Hitman to Kill 3-Year-Old Son: Police

The operator of rentahitman.com said he receives hundreds of requests per day, but this one was very specific

Luke Funk
JWPlayer

A young Florida woman is jailed after allegedly trying to hire a hitman to kill her toddler using a parody website.

Jazmin Paez, 18, is being held at the Miami-Dade County jail on charges of soliciting to commit murder and using a communications device to commit a crime.

Her bond was set at $15,000.

Investigators said a man who operates the fake hire-an-assassin website called rentahitman.com reported that Paez had used his site to arrange a murder-for-hire to kill her child.

Robert Innes, told WTVJ-TV he receives hundreds of similar solicitations a day. However, he says Paez’s request was very specific.

Jazmin Paez
Jazmin Paez allegedly sent pictures of the boy and the exact location of where the child was going to be, according to Innes.Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation

Paez allegedly sent pictures of the boy and the exact location of where the child was going to be, according to Innes.

Innes said the website was originally a cybersecurity company, but over the years he’s received random requests for killings.

The site’s tagline is “Your Point & Click Solution” and has several clues that it is not legitimate including claiming it has “over 17,985 U.S. Based Field Operatives” and it provides a “complimentary consultation.”

The site also has “testimonials” from supposed customers, including one that says:  “My business schedule is too busy to get my hands dirty with Human Resources issues, so I consulted with RENT-A-HITMAN and they handled my disgruntled employee issue promptly while I was out of town on vacation.”

An ad posted on the website states “Say Guido sent you” for people interested in renting a hitman.”

In April, an Air National Guardsman was arrested for allegedly using the site to apply to be a hitman.

