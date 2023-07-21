Mom, Three Children – Youngest Believed to Be 6 Months – Dead in Suspected Murder-Suicide at Oklahoma Home

An Oklahoma woman and her three children are dead after a suspected murder-suicide outside Tulsa Thursday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m., a police officer from the Verdigris department was driving by, saw fireworks coming from a house and stopped to investigate, the Tulsa World reported.

The officer said a Roman candle was being shot through a broken window in a garage door. Inside, a woman was found trapped with some children. She had been using the Roman candle to try to attract attention.

Police told the paper that the woman said she brought a child to the home for a supervised visitation, but the child's mother pointed a gun at her, took the child, and locked the woman and the two other children with her in the garage.

The woman and children were able to escape the garage, but when police tried to reach the other woman inside, they were unsuccessful.

After a nearly 3-hour standoff, police went inside and found a woman and three children dead from gunshot wounds.

A handgun was found at the scene and the killings are being investigated as a murder-suicide, according to the Associated Press.

The children are believed to range from 6 months to 11 or 12 years old, KTUL-TV reported. Names have not been released.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation.