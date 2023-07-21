Mom, Three Children – Youngest Believed to Be 6 Months – Dead in Suspected Murder-Suicide at Oklahoma Home - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Mom, Three Children – Youngest Believed to Be 6 Months – Dead in Suspected Murder-Suicide at Oklahoma Home

Police were alerted to issues at the home after someone shot fireworks from a broken window in the garage

Published |Updated
Luke Funk
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

An Oklahoma woman and her three children are dead after a suspected murder-suicide outside Tulsa Thursday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m., a police officer from the Verdigris department was driving by, saw fireworks coming from a house and stopped to investigate, the Tulsa World reported.

The officer said a Roman candle was being shot through a broken window in a garage door. Inside, a woman was found trapped with some children. She had been using the Roman candle to try to attract attention.

Police told the paper that the woman said she brought a child to the home for a supervised visitation, but the child's mother pointed a gun at her, took the child, and locked the woman and the two other children with her in the garage.

Read More

The woman and children were able to escape the garage, but when police tried to reach the other woman inside, they were unsuccessful.

After a nearly 3-hour standoff, police went inside and found a woman and three children dead from gunshot wounds.

A handgun was found at the scene and the killings are being investigated as a murder-suicide, according to the Associated Press.

The children are believed to range from 6 months to 11 or 12 years old, KTUL-TV reported. Names have not been released.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.