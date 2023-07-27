Mom Sues Movie Theater after Being Kicked Out for Taking Autistic Son to Women’s Restroom - The Messenger
Mom Sues Movie Theater after Being Kicked Out for Taking Autistic Son to Women’s Restroom

The manager allegedly stated 'this is not a transgender bathroom'

Published |Updated
Jenna Sundel
A New Jersey mother is suing a movie theater, claiming discrimination against her son, who has autism and is nonverbal, after she took him to the women's restroom.

The mother stated she and her 15-year-old son were kicked out from Cinemark in Hazlet, New Jersey. The lawsuit alleges the manager approached them and hurled discriminatory remarks, including that a “grown” man should not be in the women’s restroom.

“He is unable to go to the bathroom by himself. It’s not a safe situation. He can’t do it. This particular theater doesn’t have a family restroom,” family attorney Armen McOmber told News12 . “There’s no other option. My client, his mother, reasonably decided that she would take him to the women’s room.”

Cinemark movie theater
A woman is suing Cinemark for discrimination against her son with autism.Scott Olson/Getty Images
The lawsuit also mentions that the manager allegedly stated "this is not a transgender bathroom."

“What they did was unlawful. This was a person who had no other option but to use this particular facility. It’s not a safe or good situation to send him into the men’s room alone," the attorney said.

McOmber stated he hopes the lawsuit will set a precedent so other families with children who have disabilities will not have to undergo the same treatment.

