    Mom Spends $4500 on Taylor Swift Tickets for Daughter’s Birthday, Teen Takes Pal Instead

    Her 19-year-old then asked for another $400 to cover the Uber rides for her and best friend to get to and from the concert

    Nick Gallagher
    A mother went all-out for her daughter's 19th birthday, purchasing $4,500 Taylor Swift tickets for them to go see the singer together at Gillette Stadium, 45 minutes outside of Boston.

    However, she was devastated to learn that her daughter had given away her ticket to her best friend so that they could go together instead.

    The mother, Sharon, who gave only her first name, shared her story on Country Mornings with Ayla Brown, a radio show on Boston's Country 102.5. A debate erupted online after the incident.

    aylor Swift performs during The Eras Tour at Gillette Stadium on May 20, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
    (Photo by TAS Rights Management/Getty Images) TAS Rights Management/Getty Images
    Sharon said that she and her daughter had celebrated for the entire day after she first revealed that she'd gotten a pair of Taylor Swift tickets.

    "And so it wasn't until a couple of days that I brought up the concert again and she said something about her best friend, Casey," Sharon told the station.

    "And it stopped me dead in my tracks."

    Sharon said that her daughter first met her best friend in elementary school, and they had shared a love for Taylor Swift "their whole lives."

    After her daughter gave away her ticket, Sharon refused to drive her, so her daughter had to rely on Ubers each way, which with surge pricing due to the rain allegedly added up to $400.

    Her daughter then asked for money to pay for the Ubers, which made Sharon furious. She is now considering asking her daughter to replace the full $4,500 as well.

    In an unofficial Twitter poll, 57% of respondents said that Sharon's daughter was being ungrateful, while 43% said it was reasonable for her to bring a friend instead.

