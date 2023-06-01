Mom Spends $4500 on Taylor Swift Tickets for Daughter’s Birthday, Teen Takes Pal Instead
Her 19-year-old then asked for another $400 to cover the Uber rides for her and best friend to get to and from the concert
A mother went all-out for her daughter's 19th birthday, purchasing $4,500 Taylor Swift tickets for them to go see the singer together at Gillette Stadium, 45 minutes outside of Boston.
However, she was devastated to learn that her daughter had given away her ticket to her best friend so that they could go together instead.
The mother, Sharon, who gave only her first name, shared her story on Country Mornings with Ayla Brown, a radio show on Boston's Country 102.5. A debate erupted online after the incident.
- Taylor Swift Appears to Defend Fan During Philadelphia Concert
- The Ticketmaster hearings: After the Taylor Swift ticket debacle, could Washington end up dismantling the Live Nation behemoth?
- Taylor Swift ‘Swept Off Her Feet’ By Matty Healy, Says Source
- Fan Sells Contact Lenses That Have ‘Seen Taylor Swift Eras Tour’ for $10k on Depop
- Drew Barrymore Penned a Loving Note to Taylor Swift After Her Concert
Sharon said that she and her daughter had celebrated for the entire day after she first revealed that she'd gotten a pair of Taylor Swift tickets.
"And so it wasn't until a couple of days that I brought up the concert again and she said something about her best friend, Casey," Sharon told the station.
"And it stopped me dead in my tracks."
Sharon said that her daughter first met her best friend in elementary school, and they had shared a love for Taylor Swift "their whole lives."
After her daughter gave away her ticket, Sharon refused to drive her, so her daughter had to rely on Ubers each way, which with surge pricing due to the rain allegedly added up to $400.
Her daughter then asked for money to pay for the Ubers, which made Sharon furious. She is now considering asking her daughter to replace the full $4,500 as well.
In an unofficial Twitter poll, 57% of respondents said that Sharon's daughter was being ungrateful, while 43% said it was reasonable for her to bring a friend instead.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- E. Jean Carroll Working On Romance Novel With Mary TrumpNews
- Mother and Daughter Who Fled Syrian Civil War Graduate College TogetherNews
- Wisconsin Man Awaiting Trial for Theft of Police Cruiser Arrested for Stealing Another Squad Car: ReportNews
- Tree of Life Survivor Recounts Horrifying Day Using Active Shooter Defense Training at Suspect’s TrialNews
- Jury Can’t Agree in Case of Man Accused of Stealing $9M in CryptoNews
- Uganda Doubles Down on Anti-Gay Law, Says it Will Stop LGBTQ Community ‘Recruiting Others’News
- New York Times in Turmoil Over Elizabeth Holmes Profile as Some Criticize Reporter for Being ‘Rolled’ by FraudsterNews
- US Hits Pause On Nuclear Cooperation with RussiaNews
- Motorcycle Gangs Are Robbing Tourists in Tijuana, Officials WarnNews
- North Korea Releases Rare Photos of Failed Satelite Launch AttemptNews
- San Francisco Jail Provides Inmates with Free Tablets in a Step Towards ReformNews
- Some Northern US Schools to Close or Dismiss Early Over Extreme Early June HeatNews