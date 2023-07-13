Mom Pleads Guilty to Helping Daughter Get Abortion After Meta Shares Her Messages with Police

A Nebraska mother pleaded guilty on Friday to giving her 17-year-old daughter pills for an abortion, helping to burn and bury the fetus.

Identified as Jessica Burgess, the mother entered a plea agreement admitting to providing an abortion after 20 weeks of gestation, false reporting, and tampering with human skeletal remains.

According to the Associated Press, charges announced last year, including concealing the death of another person and abortion by someone other than a licensed physician, were dismissed.

The case received national attention after court documents revealed that the outcome of her trial relied heavily on Facebook messages between her and her daughter.

The charges came after Facebook, by court order, provided police with evidence that bolstered a Madison County prosecutor's case against her. In a June 2022 affidavit, obtained via Jezebel, the officer investigating the mother-daughter duo noted that Meta quickly complied with requests. In messages acquired through a search warrant, prosecutors found that Burgess and her daughter discussed terminating the pregnancy and evidence associated with it.

According to the documents, the daughter talked in the messages "about how she can't wait to get the 'thing' out of her body." She also said, "I will finally be able to wear jeans."

The aborted fetus was 29 weeks old. While self-administered abortions are not illegal, at the time of the incident in April 2022, Nebraska banned abortion after 20 weeks of gestation unless deemed unsafe by a doctor. Nebraska has since implemented a 12-week abortion ban.

Per the Associated Press, the charges were the first Madison County Attorney Joe Smith said he had given connection anyone with illegally performing an abortion after 20 weeks, a restriction that was passed in 2010.

According to TechCrunch, because Meta—which owns Facebook—could have challenged the legal order to share the private messages with the police, conversations on the role of Big Tech in law enforcement have risen. Several people have discussed the consequences of using social media and the implications for individuals' rights and freedoms.

Experts warn that location data, search histories, emails, text messages, and even period- and ovulation-tracking apps can now be used in the prosecution of people who seek an abortion, the outlet reported.

"This is going to keep happening to tech companies that store significant amounts of communications and data," Jake Laperruque, the deputy director of surveillance at the Center of Democracy and Technology, told NBC News.

"If companies don't want to end up repeatedly handing over data for abortion investigations, they need to rethink their practices on data collection, storage, and encryption," he added.

Jessica Burgess is set for sentencing on September 22. Her daughter, now 18, is scheduled to be sentenced on July 20.