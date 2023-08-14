Mom Pleads for Help as Teen with Disabilities Missing For Month After Release from Texas Jail - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Lahaina Fire Victims Being Pressured to Sell Land, Governor Warns

Mom Pleads for Help as Teen with Disabilities Missing For Month After Release from Texas Jail

The teenager has the mental capacity of a third grader and doesn’t know his address

Published |Updated
Madeline Fitzgerald
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Maliek Swearingen went missing a month ago after he was released from the Harris County Jail. Liberty County Jail

A Texas mother desperately searching for her intellectually disabled son, who has been missing ever since he was released from jail nearly one month ago, says the jail didn't inform her of his release until five days later.

Maliek Swearingen, 19, was arrested on misdemeanor charges and transferred between two county jails before getting released overnight, on July 15, according to the Houston Chronicle

His mother, Lori Swearingen explained that Maliek has the mental capacity of a third grader and that he doesn’t know his address. 

After his arrest, Swearingen contacted the jail and asked to be notified when her son was released – instead officials waited five days to inform Swearingen that Maliek was no longer at the Harris County Jail. 

Read More

Now she worries that her vulnerable child could be harmed, without having someone to advocate for him. 

"He's a really nervous person, he's always fidgeting with his fingers," Swearingen told the newspaper. “I'm worried he's hurt. I'm worried he's dead."

Maliek’s lawyer, Allison Mathis, explained that this situation was likely not uncommon for disabled people facing criminal charges.

“A lot of people who are in contact with the criminal justice system who have serious mental health problems probably experience similar disorienting situations,” she told the Houston Chronicle. 

“We just don't know because they don't have family members who are able to advocate for them effectively.”

Ever since learning about his release, Swearingen has scoured Houston, looking for some sign of her son. 

In spite of her efforts – which included filing a missing person’s report and passing out flyers in the community – there is still no sign of Maliek. 

Anyone with information about her Maliek’s location is asked to contact Mathis at (832) 786-0294 or at allison@defended.me

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.