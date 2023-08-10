Mom of Woman Found Dead Near Maryland Hiking Trail Pleads for Compassion: ‘We Are Grieving’

The mother of Rachel Morin is pleading for compassion in the days following the murder of her daughter near a popular Maryland hiking trail.

Morin was found dead near the Ma and Pa Heritage Hiking Trail in Bel Air, over the weekend, after failing to return from her Saturday evening run.

According to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, the body of the 37-year-old mom of five was discovered by a civilian and her death is being investigated as a homicide.

On Thursday, Rachel’s sister, Rebekah Morin, shared an open letter penned by their mother Patricia Morin, in which she pleads for “time and space to grieve" her daughter's death.

“If you have experienced the loss of a dear loved one, then you know how hard it can be to express the pain that you feel in your heart. When it's sudden and tragic, your mind looks for ways to cope,” the letter reads.

“As a mom, I appreciate the outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and the worldwide community that grieves with me for my young daughter,” the letter continues, noting a celebration of life is in the works.

“We are grieving,” Patricia writes. “We need the time and space to grieve as a family. We have not forgotten our community. We just need time. . . I need time. It has only been 4 days since we received the horrific news. I ask that as mothers, fathers, brothers, and sisters, that you would please have compassion on us and allow us this.”

In a video shared on Facebook Wednesday, Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler called Rachel a “victim of a violent homicide," and said a team of 10 investigators assigned to the case have worked to interview Rachel’s boyfriend and those in her inner circle.

Authorities have not yet named a suspect or disclosed Rachel’s cause of death.

As of Wednesday, more than 100 tips had poured in, some of which Gahler called “promising,” while noting investigators are “holding details close to help ensure a suspect is brought to justice.”

A GoFundMe organized to help offset burial costs states Rachel "did not go willingly and she deserves a funeral worthy of her her beauty."

As of Thursday afternoon, over $40,000 had been raised.