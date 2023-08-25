Mom of Instagram Influencer Beauty Couch Says Daughter’s Killer ‘Treated Her Like a Dog’

The mother of an Instagram influencer whose remains were found near her burned-out vehicle Wednesday said her daughter’s killer “treated her like she was a dog.”

Beauty Couch, a 22-year-old roller skating influencer, was discovered dead in a wooded area in Austell, Georgia, Cobb County police confirmed.

It’s unclear how she died, but her body was found by police after firefighters extinguished her blazing vehicle.

Foul play is suspected.

Couch's body was found near a car that belonged to her adoptive parents. Beauty Couch/Instagram

"They burned my baby's car up,” Couch’s biological mother, Kimberly Couch, told WAGA-TV. “They treated her like she was a dog. I don't like that.”

Couch has no idea who may have killed her daughter.

They "hurt my baby so bad,” the grieving mother added. “My baby didn't deserve this. My baby was a good baby.”

Couch described Beauty as a “sweet girl” with a bright future ahead.

Beauty Couch, a college student, amassed over 150,000 followers on Instagram, where she often showcased videos of herself dancing and roller skating.

“She never bothered nobody,” Kimberly Couch told WAGA-TV. “She was a friend to everybody.”

Couch was known for her rollerskating, and posted videos of herself dancing and letting loose at the roller rink. Beauty Couch/Instagram

Beauty – who used the name Beauty Katera on Instagram – was last seen at home Tuesday morning, police said.

Family members had not heard from her since. At the time, she was living with her adoptive parents at a residence in Austell, Georgia.

Beauty’s adoptive mother "should have called me and let me know that she hadn't seen my baby in 24 hours," Couch said. "She should have let me know. We both could have gone to find my baby."

Couch told WSB-TV she wants her daughter’s killer or killers brought to justice.

No one has been arrested in the case, and police have not named any suspects.

“They took a part of my life from me. They took a part of my heart,” Couch said. “I want them to pay for what they did to my baby.”