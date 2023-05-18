Mom of Four with Seven DUIs Thinks Prison is the Best Place for Her

A Las Vegas mother who's been arrested multiple times for DUI thinks being in prison is the best thing for her right now.

A judge recently issued an arrest warrant for Marion Reyes, 35, after she failed to appear for a scheduled court date.

In an interview from prison with local outlet KLAS, Reyes acknowledged she's lucky to have not killed or injured anyone the seven times she drove her car intoxicated.

While police said she's been charged for the offense seven times since 2017; she claimed she was only arrested for DUI on six occasions.

"I feel like this time is different because I'm actually being punished," the mother-of-four told KLAS. "I was not thinking. I was not thinking of my own family. I could have left my mother childless; I could have left my children motherless."

Reyes said during the interview she turned to alcohol to cope during a custody battle over her four kids. She needs to be in prison to save her own life, she told the station.

"Unfortunately, I made the mistake of turning to alcohol and thinking that, you know, I could have made it home," Reyes said. "It's just the bad judgment and the thinking that you're just going down the street."

She is due in court May 23.

She said she wants to stay sober for her children, and after she serves out her sentence, she plans on moving.

"Las Vegas obviously is just not the place for me," Reyes said, noting how easy it is to get booze in Sin City. "I am remorseful and that I am sorry and that I am thankful every single day that this turned out the way it did, and it didn't turn out with somebody’s loved one or myself being six feet under."