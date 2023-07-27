Mom of Four Killed in Freak Accident at LA Fitness, Organ Donation Offers Lifeline to Others

A mother of four from Kent, Washington, died following a "bizarre accident" at an LA Fitness Center last Friday.

Delrie Rosario, 36, was at the gym with her sister, Marissa Woods. Woods told KIRO7 that they were running on the treadmill, a routine they followed almost every day.

“She tried to slow the machine down. I thought maybe she just missed a step. She just collapsed, [and] hit her head on the machine,” Woods said.

According to Woods, her sister lost consciousness after hitting her head. Woods immediately called for assistance.

“I was screaming, you know, ‘anybody, just please help! Anybody know how to do CPR?” she said.

Woods said many gym-goers attempted to help, but no employees intervened.

“Not one worker,” Woods said. “I think they were in shock.”

Rosario later died at a nearby hospital. As an organ donor, the doctors told her family that her donations could save lives.

"She’s saving lives. How big can your heart be to still be saving lives?” Woods asked. “Just think, somebody’s walking around…with her big heart."

Rosario's co-workers have established a GoFundMe to assist her four children.