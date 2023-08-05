Mom Of Four Found Dead After Going Missing on Hike May Have Succumbed to Extreme Heat, Officials Say - The Messenger
Mom Of Four Found Dead After Going Missing on Hike May Have Succumbed to Extreme Heat, Officials Say

Police found her body just yards away from a hiking trail the same day loved ones reported her missing

Published
Yelena Dzhanova
Fire officials said an Arizona mother of four who was found dead near a hiking trail might have succumbed to extreme heat, Fox 10 Phoenix reported

Jessica Christine Lindstrom, 34, had last been seen hiking at the Deem Hills Recreation Area in Phoenix, Arizona, on Friday morning, according to a tweet from the Phoenix Police Department.

The Phoenix Police Department did not immediately return The Messenger’s request for more information. 

Jessica Lindstrom
Jessica LindstromPhoenix Police Department

Fox 10 Phoenix reported that she went for a hike on Friday morning and loved ones reported her missing hours later around 12 p.m. Firefighters and police officers responded to the call, setting up search tents along the trail. 

Later that day, around 5 p.m., officers found her body just yards away from the trail. 

“Specifics about the discovery remain part of the ongoing investigation. At this time, nothing suspicious has been identified as a result of the discovery of Lindstrom,” Phoenix PD said. 

But fire officials are investigating the incident as a heat-related death, Fox 10 Phoenix reported.

Arizona has been smashing temperature records for weeks, going on a month of highs in the 110s. It’s so hot that one man’s shoes melted while standing on the sidewalk for 30 minutes, as The Messenger previously reported. Additionally, giant cacti — known for their ability to withstand brutal, dry desert heat — are beginning to die.

The Phoenix Fire Department, in response to a request for more information from The Messenger, said it cannot give a cause of death at the moment.

