Mom of Children Found Beaten, Locked in Cages in Las Vegas Was ‘Scared’ of Dad
She alleges her husband was abusing her and the kids
A mother accused of abusing her children and locking two of them in cages says that her husband was abusive to her and the kids, and his behavior had worsened in the weeks leading up to the arrest.
Travis Doss, 31, and his wife, Amanda Stamper, 33, were both arrested on June 11.
Stamper called the police from a drugstore and told them that she was scared of Doss. When police arrived at the apartment, they found two children in a dog cage who were bruised and severely undernourished, according to a police report.
She told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the police were aware that she and her children were allegedly being abused by Doss. She alleged his actions had gotten worse over the past few weeks.
“I was scared for my life and my other kids and my family,” she said when asked why she didn’t call police sooner. “It’s hard for people to understand that unless you’re in that situation.”
During a grand jury hearing, a police detective said that Doss had told cops he was punishing one of the children for stealing food from the refrigerator.
A doctor told police the boy would have died had he not been taken to University Medical Center. A nurse informed officials that “this is the worst case of abuse she has seen in 13 years.”
Stamper alleged that Doss would use a wok, extension cords and belts to beat up his children. Doss was indicted on July 13 and hit with 33 child abuse charges and two kidnapping charges. Stamper was also indicted.
Doss was also indicted in a second case tied to sex trafficking and living off the earnings of a prostitute. Stamper said she earned money for Doss as a sex worker. She claimed that she felt like she had to in order to support herself and her young child with Doss.
Stamper said Doss earned custody of his six children and moved them to Las Vegas. Two of them were going to school at one point but Doss pulled them out.
She said Doss purchased the cage days before he was arrested.
“It’s always been pretty bad. Anytime I tried to stand up for them though he would lash out at me,” she said.
Both Stamper and Doss were in custody awaiting a hearing.
