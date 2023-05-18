Mom of Abducted Kayla Unbehaun in Police Custody After ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Tip

The mother accused of abducting her own daughter, who was found this week after her story was featured on Unsolved Mysteries, has turned herself in to Illinois authorities, a clerk at the Kane County Circuit Court tells The Messenger.

Heather Unbehaun was booked into the Kane County Adult Justice Center Wednesday and is being held without bond on an abduction charge in connection with Kayla’s 2017 disappearance, according to jail documents.

Meanwhile, her daughter, Kayla Unbehaun, now 15, is also back in Illinois, getting reacquainted with her father nearly six years after she was reported missing.

Following a tip from someone who saw Kayla’s story on an Unsolved Mysteries segment about family abductions, Asheville, N.C., police on Saturday arrested Heather, who was wanted on an extradition warrant out of Illinois, the city's police department spokesperson Samantha Booth tells The Messenger.

Heather Unbehaun Credit: Kane County Adult Justice Center

Heather was booked into North Carolina's Buncombe County Detention Facility on a $250,000 secured bond, but made bail Tuesday morning and was released, Booth says, before she turned herself in Wednesday in Illinois.

An attorney representing Heather Unbehaun, who is accused of abducting her daughter after losing custody in 2017, did not immediately return The Messenger’s call seeking comment.

Heather’s next court date is a pre-trial hearing on June 14, according to a clerk at the Kane County Circuit Court.

Since the news that Kayla had been found and was back with her father, Ryan Iskerka, more details of Kayla’s case and Heather’s arrest have come to light.

Kayla in 2017, left, and the age progression image of her at age 14. Credit: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

A young employee at Plato’s Closet, a used clothing store in Asheville, became suspicious when she spotted a young shopper she knew from her childhood and believed it was the same missing girl — Kayla Unbehaun — who’d been featured on an Unsolved Mysteries segment about family abductions.

The sharp-eyed shopkeeper told her manager, who called police, Booth says.

When police arrived at 7:26 p.m., the teen shopper and the woman she was with gave them fake names, according to Booth. The woman told Asheville police she’d been in the area for a few months and had no identification.

“The information provided to us,” says Booth, “it was a very scripted, rehearsed statement.”

Officers Robert Stefanski and Thomas Schindler, both new to the force, “had a feeling something wasn’t right and they went on that hunch,” adds Booth.

After an hour of detective work while standing outside the clothing store with the pair, the officers determined they had Unbehaun and placed her under arrest.

By Monday, Kayla was reunited with her father, Iskerka, of South Elgin, Ill., John Bischoff of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) tells The Messenger.

“I’m overjoyed that Kayla is home safe,” Iskerka said in a statement released through the organization.

"I want to thank the South Elgin Police Department, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and all of the law enforcement agencies who assisted with her case," Kayla’s father added.

“We ask for privacy as we get to know each other again and navigate this new beginning.”

Iskerka was awarded full custody of his daughter in early 2017 while Heather was allowed supervised visits, he told CBS 2 Chicago.

But on July 5 of that year, after he was supposed to pick Kayla up after a camping trip with Heather, both disappeared, he told the outlet.

“I was in total shock when I found out they were gone,” Iskera told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I couldn’t believe Heather would do something that would jeopardize mine or her relationship with our daughter.”

Iskera started the Facebook page Bring Kayla Home and for years enlisted the help of the public and the NCMEC to help with the search.

The last Facebook post on the night of May 15 declared: “Kayla has been found and is back in our lives!”

While there is joy in finding Kayla safe, “it's certainly in an emotional trying time” for all involved, says Bischoff, vice president of NCMEC’s Missing Children Division.

“There's a huge emotional rollercoaster taking place right now, from other cases that we've seen in the past, we can assume that it's occurring here as well,” he adds.

The organization will provide reunification professionals to help both Kayla and her dad rebuild a healthy relationship “that’s going to survive the test of time," said Bischoff.

“She's being hit with a lot of new information that I'm sure she wasn't prepared to handle just after Mother's Day 2023,” he continued.

“No one knows what she's feeling,” said Bischoff. “It’s amazing that we found her. But she's been missing six years and, and to her, this gentleman might be a stranger.”