Mom of 6-Year-Old Who Shot Teacher and Boasted About it Pleads Guilty to Child Neglect

The mother of the 6-year-old boy in Virginia who shot his teacher and later boasted about it pleaded guilty Tuesday to felony child neglect.
Deja Taylor, of Newport News, Virginia, was charged in April for the Jan. 6 attack, in which her son shot and critically injured teacher Abigail Zwerner in her first-grade classroom at Richneck Elementary School.
Zwerner, who was hit with a bullet that went through her hand and into her chest, has since sued the school for $40 million, accusing the district of gross negligence for allegedly ignoring multiple warnings that the boy had a gun.
Taylor appeared in court Tuesday morning and had been charged with felony child neglect and a misdemeanor count of reckless storing of a firearm. Prosecutors ultimately dropped the misdemeanor charge Tuesday.
She has maintained that her gun was in her purse on her bedroom dresser and secured with a trigger lock.
Documents unsealed earlier this month alleged that Taylor’s son said, “I did it” and "I shot that b**** dead” after the incident. Taylor's lawyer has said her son suffers from severe disabilities and has been in treatment since the incident.
In a separate federal case related to the incident, Taylor pleaded guilty in June to using marijuana while possessing a firearm.
In an interview with "Good Morning America" in May, Taylor said, “That is my son, so I am, as a parent, obviously willing to take responsibility for him because he can’t take responsibility for himself."
“I just truly would like to apologize,” the mom said.
With The Associated Press.
