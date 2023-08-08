Mom of 5 Rachel Morin Was Found Murdered in a Tunnel, Says Volunteer Who Discovered Her Body

Editor's note: After this story was published, the Harford County Sheriff's Office released a statement saying that Michael Gabriszeski "did not find Rachel [Morin] or witness her body." The Messenger had previously reached out to the sheriff's office about Gabriszeski's claims, but a spokesperson said only that a civilian found Morin's body.The sheriff's office did not comment directly on the details of Gabriszeski's claims

A Maryland man says he and his daughter found the body of hiker Rachel Morin a day after the mother of five was last seen alive — and the condition of her remains led him to believe she was murdered.

Michael Gabriszeski told ABC affiliate WMAR that he called authorities on Sunday to report the location of Morin's body after the 37-year-old had gone missing around the Ma and Pa Heritage Trail in Harford County the night before.

Gabriszeski said he joined the search after hearing about Rachel's disappearance and that he, along with his daughter and a friend, found Rachel's body in a tunnel.

"I got down and searched the tunnels because I had a feeling about these tunnels," he told the news outlet, adding that his daughter was friends with Rachel.

"And I walked forward to search the one tunnel, and they searched the one, and that's where they found her," he continued.

Gabriszeski told WMAR that he called authorities after making the discovery, and he believed Rachel had been murdered due to the condition of her body.

Rachel Morin. Facebook

Morin's boyfriend, Richard Tobin, reported her missing on Saturday night when she didn't return home after going for a jog.

Rachel's sister, Rebekah Morin, has created a GoFundMe campaign to help with funeral costs.

Tobin and Rebekah did not immediately respond when reached by The Messenger.

"[I hope she can] find a final resting place in her family so that that door can be finally closed," Gabriszeski told WMAR. "[So] they can get the investigation on and hopefully catch the person that did this trifling act."

The Harford County Sheriff's Office confirmed to The Messenger that Morin's body was found by a civilian, but could offer no further comment when asked about Gabriszeski's claims.

The area where he said he found Morin's body appears to have at least two underpass tunnels.

Since news of Morin's death broke over the weekend, residents who live in the area have also expressed shock and concern over the safety of the trail where Morin disappeared.

Rachel Morin Rachel Morin/Facebook

"It's devastating," a resident named Kathy told CBS News. "I couldn't believe it."

"It's always been safe. I've always done this trail, under the tunnel and everything," she continued. "Always safe. I hope this killer is found. It's not going to be safe until they find this guy."

Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler told WBAL-TV that the nature of the crime seemed to be a "random event" and that due to the absence of a suspect, there could be a potential ongoing threat to the community.

Gahler also told the Baltimore Banner that Morin's injuries were inconsistent with an accident or self-inflicted harm.

When contacted on Tuesday, the coroner said they had no further updates.