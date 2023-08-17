Mom Kicked Out of City Pool for Breastfeeding Her Baby: ‘I’m Not Like Just Whipping It Out’

A South Dakota mother claims she was told by city pool workers that she could not breastfeed her baby in the pool. It's a call Sioux City city officials say should not have happened.

On Aug. 9, Abigail Gukeisen was in the lazy river of the Drake Springs Aquatic Center in Sioux Falls when she said she was approached by employees who told her she was not allowed to feed her baby in the pool.

“Lactating mothers will know. I mean, if we don’t feed our kids right away, whether we are feeding them on time or not, we still leak," Gukeisen told KELOLAND News. "There’s no guarantee.”

Breastfeeding is permitted in public in South Dakota as long as other laws are not violated.

“I’m very discreet about it. I’m not like just whipping it out and stuff like that. I try and be respectful around me,” Gukeisen said.

The mother sent an email to the city following the incident. City staff told KELOLAND News that employees had a misunderstanding and that additional training has been implemented to ensure that the workers understand the law.

Brett Kollars, assistant director of parks and recreation, said in a statement:

Late last week, we were made aware of a negative experience one of our patrons and their family had at Drake Springs Family Aquatic Center. Less than 24 hours after the interaction, we reached out to the individual involved. We shared that the City of Sioux Falls is aware of state law regarding breastfeeding and there was an unfortunate misunderstanding of it involving City staff. Following that conversation, additional training has been given to all staff at our aquatic facilities to ensure they understand the law that a mother may breastfeed her child in any location, public or private, as long as the mother is in compliance with all other state and municipal laws. Additionally, we are assessing how we better train our teams in the future, so this doesn’t happen to future patrons. Brett Kollars, Sioux Falls assistant director of parks and recreation

Even with the city's promise to do better, Gukeisen said she hopes her story can prevent this from happening to another mom.

“The way women were naturally made to be to feed their babies. And there’s nothing wrong with bottle feeding or anything like that either," Gukeisen said. "This is the natural way, so it shouldn't be sexualized in the way that it is."