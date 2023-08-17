Mom Kicked Out of City Pool for Breastfeeding Her Baby: ‘I’m Not Like Just Whipping It Out’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Mom Kicked Out of City Pool for Breastfeeding Her Baby: ‘I’m Not Like Just Whipping It Out’

City officials said the incident was a misunderstanding with employees

Published |Updated
Elizabeth Urban
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Abigail Gukeisen said she was told by employees that she was not allowed to breastfeed in the city pool. Sioux Falls city officials have since apologized and clarified that the incident was a misunderstanding with employees and they have since conducted better training.KELOLAND News

A South Dakota mother claims she was told by city pool workers that she could not breastfeed her baby in the pool. It's a call Sioux City city officials say should not have happened.

On Aug. 9, Abigail Gukeisen was in the lazy river of the Drake Springs Aquatic Center in Sioux Falls when she said she was approached by employees who told her she was not allowed to feed her baby in the pool.

“Lactating mothers will know. I mean, if we don’t feed our kids right away, whether we are feeding them on time or not, we still leak," Gukeisen told KELOLAND News. "There’s no guarantee.”

Breastfeeding is permitted in public in South Dakota as long as other laws are not violated.

“I’m very discreet about it. I’m not like just whipping it out and stuff like that. I try and be respectful around me,” Gukeisen said.

The mother sent an email to the city following the incident. City staff told KELOLAND News that employees had a misunderstanding and that additional training has been implemented to ensure that the workers understand the law.

Read More

Brett Kollars, assistant director of parks and recreation, said in a statement:

Late last week, we were made aware of a negative experience one of our patrons and their family had at Drake Springs Family Aquatic Center. Less than 24 hours after the interaction, we reached out to the individual involved. We shared that the City of Sioux Falls is aware of state law regarding breastfeeding and there was an unfortunate misunderstanding of it involving City staff. 

Following that conversation, additional training has been given to all staff at our aquatic facilities to ensure they understand the law that a mother may breastfeed her child in any location, public or private, as long as the mother is in compliance with all other state and municipal laws. Additionally, we are assessing how we better train our teams in the future, so this doesn’t happen to future patrons.

Brett Kollars, Sioux Falls assistant director of parks and recreation

Even with the city's promise to do better, Gukeisen said she hopes her story can prevent this from happening to another mom.

“The way women were naturally made to be to feed their babies. And there’s nothing wrong with bottle feeding or anything like that either," Gukeisen said. "This is the natural way, so it shouldn't be sexualized in the way that it is."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.