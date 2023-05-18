The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation
    Most moms walk away with a bouquet of flowers or a card for Mother’s Day. Instead, one woman walked away with $239,054.

    According to FOX5, Angelica Veronica Alejandro of Nuevo Leon, México, landed a Mega Jackpot on Three-Card Poker at about 11 p.m. Sunday at The LINQ in Las Vegas.

    Alejandro was on vacation visiting Las Vegas. She had been at the poker table for two hours before placing down a royal flush.

    FOX5 said her child’s college education is where Alejandro plans to spend her winnings.

    For others wanting to win a jackpot, Alejandro’s advice was, “Just keep playing!”

