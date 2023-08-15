Mom Forced to Bring Baby Triplets to Jury Duty after Being Unable to Find Childcare

A Utah woman who was called to jury duty was left with no choice but to bring all four of her children with her to the courthouse.

Torrey Scow was certain that she’d be allowed to get the date rescheduled – as the mother of three 18-month-old triplets and a five-year-old daughter, it is frequently impossible for her to find childcare. After receiving the summons, she even sent the court a picture of her small children, to make her situation clear.

"It'd be easier if they were older toddlers, but they're still babies who need bottles and changing at different times,” Scrow told People.

“But [the court] ended up sending me a random day around three days out from the day I got it."

With her husband out of town and no babysitter available, Scrow brought the triplets — Lexi, Zoey and Lincoln — as well as her daughter, Emory, to the courthouse. She was expecting to be immediately dismissed.

Instead, she ended up spending hours waiting to meet with the judge – while she fed her children “more snacks than they ever had in their lives,” in a desperate attempt to keep them quiet, according to People.

Even when Scrow finally was able to see the judge, getting dismissed was not a straightforward process.

"I thought for sure the judge would see me and excuse me, but he started going through so many questions. And I couldn't even hear them because my babies are so loud and other people in the room are asking him to repeat questions,” she told People.

With no babysitter available, Torrey Scrow had to bring her baby triplets and five-year-old daughter with her to jury duty. Inside Edition/YouTube

Eventually, after two-and-a-half hours, Scrow and her four children were able to return home.

“I was physically and emotionally exhausted when it was all done,” she told People.

“It was me by myself and it's dead silent and all eyes are on me. I was so close to crying by the end and then they finally let us go."