Mom Forced to Bring Baby Triplets to Jury Duty after Being Unable to Find Childcare - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Mom Forced to Bring Baby Triplets to Jury Duty after Being Unable to Find Childcare

'I was physically and emotionally exhausted when it was all done'

Published |Updated
Madeline Fitzgerald
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A Utah woman who was called to jury duty was left with no choice but to bring all four of her children with her to the courthouse.

Torrey Scow was certain that she’d be allowed to get the date rescheduled – as the mother of three 18-month-old triplets and a five-year-old daughter, it is frequently impossible for her to find childcare. After receiving the summons, she even sent the court a picture of her small children, to make her situation clear. 

"It'd be easier if they were older toddlers, but they're still babies who need bottles and changing at different times,” Scrow told People

“But [the court] ended up sending me a random day around three days out from the day I got it."

With her husband out of town and no babysitter available, Scrow brought the triplets — Lexi, Zoey and Lincoln — as well as her daughter, Emory, to the courthouse. She was expecting to be immediately dismissed. 

Instead, she ended up spending hours waiting to meet with the judge – while she fed her children “more snacks than they ever had in their lives,” in a desperate attempt to keep them quiet, according to People. 

Even when Scrow finally was able to see the judge, getting dismissed was not a straightforward process.

Read More

"I thought for sure the judge would see me and excuse me, but he started going through so many questions. And I couldn't even hear them because my babies are so loud and other people in the room are asking him to repeat questions,” she told People. 

Torrey Scrow, a young mother, sits with three babies on her lap and one little girl sitting next to her
With no babysitter available, Torrey Scrow had to bring her baby triplets and five-year-old daughter with her to jury duty.Inside Edition/YouTube

Eventually, after two-and-a-half hours, Scrow and her four children were able to return home.

“I was physically and emotionally exhausted when it was all done,” she told People. 

“It was me by myself and it's dead silent and all eyes are on me. I was so close to crying by the end and then they finally let us go."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.