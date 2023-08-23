Mom Fights to Get Benefits Reinstated for Son With Autism 6 Months After He Was Mistakenly Declared Dead

A Texas mother is fighting to restore her teenage son's Social Security benefits after he was mistakenly declared dead.

Shena Craine was informed six months ago in a letter from the Social Security Administration that her 18-year-old son Elijah, who has autism, had been declared dead.

Trouble is, Elijah is very much alive. And he needs the Social Security benefits to help support him.

Craine told FOX 4 in Dallas that she is still trying to get Elijah's benefits reinstated, and she sees no end to her nightmare.

"We're trying to get this person, right here, who's rocking, back to life," said Elijah's grandmother, Brenda Craine.

Elijah is a student at North Dallas High School who loves to watch videos of fast cars driving down highways.

Elijah Crane, center with his mother and grandmother. KDFW Dallas

Trying to resolve the clerical error has been especially difficult for Shena, who has multiple sclerosis.

Multiple state agencies, as well as Elijah's high school, received notices from the Social Security Administration about his supposed death.

"It baffles me, that it is taking so long," Brenda said. "It took you probably 5 seconds to mess it up. I call every Monday and Friday, nothing ever changed."

FOX 4 contacted the Social Security Administration, which replied that they would be reaching out to the Craines "right away to provide assistance."

The statement to the station noted that, "of these millions of death reports we receive each year, less than one-third of 1 percent are subsequently corrected."