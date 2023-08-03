Indiana Mom Dies After Drinking Too Much Water Too Quickly - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Indiana Mom Dies After Drinking Too Much Water Too Quickly

Ashley Summers reportedly drank nearly half a gallon of water in the span of 20 minutes

Published |Updated
Carley Welch
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A Monticello woman died over the Fourth of July weekend from drinking an excessive amount of water in a short time. Her family is now trying to raise awareness about the rare occurrence of water toxicity.

Ashley Summers reportedly drank nearly half a gallon of water within a span of 20 minutes. Dr. Blake Froberg, a toxicologist with IU Health, told WRTV, which initially reported the story, that water toxicity occurs when someone consumes too much water without having enough sodium in their body.

Ashley Summers and a male member of her family are shown in a selfie.
Ashley Summers reportedly drank nearly half a gallon of water in the span of 20 minutes.WRTV

Summers' brother, Devon Miller, said she had been enjoying her holiday weekend at Lake Freeman with her family from Saturday to Tuesday. On Tuesday evening, he received a call from their sister indicating that something had gone wrong.

Read More

Miller explained that Summers experienced brain swelling and was rushed to the hospital after she returned home and fainted in the garage. She never regained consciousness and died at the hospital.

Dr. Froberg informed the station that ensuring one has enough sodium, potassium, and electrolytes before drinking water is vital in preventing water toxicity. The doctor also listed symptoms of water toxicity, including muscle cramps and soreness, a general feeling of unwellness, and nausea.

Summers' family has set up a Venmo account to assist her children with medical expenses.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.