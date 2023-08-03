Indiana Mom Dies After Drinking Too Much Water Too Quickly
Ashley Summers reportedly drank nearly half a gallon of water in the span of 20 minutes
A Monticello woman died over the Fourth of July weekend from drinking an excessive amount of water in a short time. Her family is now trying to raise awareness about the rare occurrence of water toxicity.
Ashley Summers reportedly drank nearly half a gallon of water within a span of 20 minutes. Dr. Blake Froberg, a toxicologist with IU Health, told WRTV, which initially reported the story, that water toxicity occurs when someone consumes too much water without having enough sodium in their body.
Summers' brother, Devon Miller, said she had been enjoying her holiday weekend at Lake Freeman with her family from Saturday to Tuesday. On Tuesday evening, he received a call from their sister indicating that something had gone wrong.
Miller explained that Summers experienced brain swelling and was rushed to the hospital after she returned home and fainted in the garage. She never regained consciousness and died at the hospital.
Dr. Froberg informed the station that ensuring one has enough sodium, potassium, and electrolytes before drinking water is vital in preventing water toxicity. The doctor also listed symptoms of water toxicity, including muscle cramps and soreness, a general feeling of unwellness, and nausea.
Summers' family has set up a Venmo account to assist her children with medical expenses.
