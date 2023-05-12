Mom Claims Hackers Have Been Chatting With Her Child Through a Baby Monitor

A young mother recently discovered why her son's Owlet baby monitor had been unplugged several times over the last two months.

Kurin Adele posted a now-viral video on TikTok, explaining how she found out that hackers had been communicating with her child through the baby monitor.

In the video, Adele explains that her son had an accident and she was in his room cleaning him up when she noticed that the baby monitor had been unplugged.

When she asked her husband to plug the monitor back in, her son panicked and told them that someone talks to him at night and scares him. According to Adele, the hacker's voice claimed to be the boy's parents and first woke the child from sleep.

The couple was terrified and immediately tried changing the password, only to discover that it had been compromised in a hack. "Who the heck knows how long someone has had our password and has been messing with my son," Adele says.

It's alarming to note that Owlet, the manufacturer of the baby monitor, did not notify Adele of the hack and she would not have known about it if not for her son.