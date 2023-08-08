Mom Charged with Putting Alcohol in Baby Bottle to Stop 7-Week-Old from Crying

A California woman was charged with child endangerment after she allegedly gave her infant alcohol to make the baby stop crying.

Honesti De La Torre, 37, was driving through Rialto in San Bernardino County when she became frustrated with her baby crying, according to the Fontana Sheriff's Department.

In an attempt to quiet the child, De La Torre allegedly gave the baby a bottle full of alcohol. At 12:44 a.m. on Saturday, deputies were called to a home in Rialto, near where she had been driving.

When deputies arrived, they discovered that the baby had become intoxicated from the alcohol. The child was transported to a nearby hospital, according to the sheriff's department.

Under California State Law, people convicted of child endangerment can be sentenced to up to six years in state prison.

De La Torre was arrested and booked into the West Valley Detention Center, where she is being held on a $60,000 bond. She is expected to appear in court on Thursday.