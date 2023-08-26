Mom Charged After Leaving Sons in Submerged Car, Bystanders Hailed for Rescuing Them

Good samaritans in Virginia rescued three young boys whose mom drove into a pond and left as the car submerged with water, police said.

The mom, Reality Nicole Goodwin, is facing several charges including child neglect, reckless driving, and public intoxication, the Newport City Police Department said in a press release.

Goodwin, 27, allegedly drove her car into a pond on Monday in Newport City, Virginia, and then left the scene, leaving her three strapped-in sons in the vehicle.

Bystanders stepped in to rescue the boys, aged 2, 4, and 7. They cut the seatbelts off to free them from the submerging vehicle unharmed, police said.

“Because of your efforts, these three children escaped this incident unharmed,” Steve Drew, Newport News police chief, said in the press release. “I am so grateful for your quick thinking and bravery. I believe your actions saved lives. You are to be commended.”

Police found Goodwin outside of a nearby apartment. When they confronted her, she became combative and appeared intoxicated. She spit on multiple officers, police said.

In addition to the charges in relation to the pond incident, Goodwin also faces charges of assault on a police officer.

She is being held without bond.