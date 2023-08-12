Mom Celebrating Her Birthday Dies at Illegal Nightclub, Went Hours Without Medical Attention After Collapsing on Dance Floor
Family said club workers dragged her body to a room in the back and left her there for hours
The family of a New York woman said she died after nightclub employees and patrons failed to call 911 when she collapsed at an unlicensed nightclub.
Stephanie Quinones had been celebrating her 35th birthday on July 31 at an unnamed — and illegal — club in the Queens neighborhood of Astoria, the New York Post reported. While partying, she dropped to the ground.
Instead of calling the police, workers dragged her body to a room in the back and left her there for hours. She died at the club that night.
The bartender started texting Jasmin Gonzalez, Quinones' sister.
Gonzalez said she was told to “come get your drunk sister.” She arrived two hours later and realized that Quinones needed medical attention, so she called 911.
That’s when club employees fled the scene.
“I was doing compressions on a dead person,” Gonzalez told the Post. “Everyone left me alone. No one even had the decency to stay.”
Emergency personnel who arrived at the scene transported Quinones to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
In a statement to The Messenger, a New York Police Department spokesperson confirmed that Quinones died. The spokesperson said the department received a report from the the family saying Gonzalez began performing CPR on Quinones while waiting for paramedics to arrive.
Gonzalez started a GoFundMe to cover funeral expenses. In the GoFundMe description, Gonzalez gave the address of the Queens location where she found her sister’s dead body.
She also said Quinones leaves behind a 12-year-old daughter.
“Someone would still have their mother if they just called 911,” Gonzalez said. “The thing that hurts me the most is, not only did they not call 911, but it was cruel to have me go over there, giving me hopes that she was alive.”
An investigation remains ongoing, according to the NYPD spokesperson.
