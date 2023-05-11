Mom Arrested for Murder in Infant’s Fentanyl Death

A California mother was arrested on Tuesday after authorities discovered the death of her 17-month-old daughter was linked to Fentanyl.

Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a young girl needing medical attention. Upon arrival, deputies and Cal-Fire found the toddler was not breathing and began life-saving measures. The girl was not responsive and was declared dead at the scene.

Investigators felt the circumstances of the death were suspicious and reached out to the department's homicide unit to look into it.

Jennifer Johanna Allen, the girl's mother, was arrested after it was determined that fentanyl was involved in the death. Bail for the 31-year-old was set at $1 million and the investigation remains ongoing.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times more powerful than morphine. It is meant to be used as a pain reliever and anesthetic but instead it has become a central part of the ongoing opioid crisis in the United States.