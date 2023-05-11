The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Mom Arrested for Murder in Infant’s Fentanyl Death

    The 17-month-old girl was not breathing when authorities arrived.

    Blake Harper
    Mykola Romanovskyy/Getty

    A California mother was arrested on Tuesday after authorities discovered the death of her 17-month-old daughter was linked to Fentanyl.

    Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a young girl needing medical attention. Upon arrival, deputies and Cal-Fire found the toddler was not breathing and began life-saving measures. The girl was not responsive and was declared dead at the scene.

    Investigators felt the circumstances of the death were suspicious and reached out to the department's homicide unit to look into it.

    Jennifer Johanna Allen, the girl's mother, was arrested after it was determined that fentanyl was involved in the death. Bail for the 31-year-old was set at $1 million and the investigation remains ongoing.

    Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times more powerful than morphine. It is meant to be used as a pain reliever and anesthetic but instead it has become a central part of the ongoing opioid crisis in the United States.

