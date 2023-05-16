Mom and Son Busted for Street Racing on Mother’s Day

A mother and son celebrated Mother’s Day in an unusual way: by street racing in Fresno, California over the weekend.

According to a release from Fresno Police Department, the pair was seen by officers “dangerously weaving around other vehicles” and driving over 80 miles per hour on a road with a 40 miles per hour limit. They were driving next to each other in a sedan and truck and speeding down the road.

Officers from the police department’s Street Racing Team pulled over the two and discovered they were mother and son. Both had their vehicles impounded for 30 days and both were issued citations.

“Fresno is not the place to commit these hazardous crimes,” police said.

Officers take a "zero-tolerance approach to illegal street racing and reckless driving in our city," a Fresno Police Department Spokesperson said in an email.