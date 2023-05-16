The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Mom and Son Busted for Street Racing on Mother’s Day

    The dynamic duo was issued citations and had their vehicles impounded.

    Published |Updated
    Monique Merrill
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Fresno Police Department

    A mother and son celebrated Mother’s Day in an unusual way: by street racing in Fresno, California over the weekend.

    According to a release from Fresno Police Department, the pair was seen by officers “dangerously weaving around other vehicles” and driving over 80 miles per hour on a road with a 40 miles per hour limit. They were driving next to each other in a sedan and truck and speeding down the road.

    Officers from the police department’s Street Racing Team pulled over the two and discovered they were mother and son. Both had their vehicles impounded for 30 days and both were issued citations.

    Read More

    “Fresno is not the place to commit these hazardous crimes,” police said.

    Officers take a "zero-tolerance approach to illegal street racing and reckless driving in our city," a Fresno Police Department Spokesperson said in an email.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.