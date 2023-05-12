The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Mom and Daughter Graduate From Same College, on Same Day, With Same 4.0 GPA

    This is the third time they have graduated together.

    Published |Updated
    Luke Funk
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Our Lady of the Lake University

    Alissa Meyer, 50, and her daughter, Elizabeth Meyer, 25, graduated from college together on Thursday evening.

    The pair both attended Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio, Texas.

    They both earned Master of Social Work degrees and had matching 4.0 grade point averages, the school said in a news release.

    "She's my best friend."

    Daughter Elizabeth Meyer
    Read More

    “She’s my best friend,” daughter Elizabeth Meyer said. “All our classmates call her ‘mom.’”

    This is the fifth time mother and daughter have earned degrees and the third time they have graduated together.

    “It’s an amazing feeling for me,” said Alissa Meyer. “It’s a super proud mom moment to be able to do that. Not a lot of people can say they graduated with their child or children.”

    Elizabeth Meyer, OLLU Interim Provost Dr. George Williams and Alissa Meyer are seen in this photo provided by OLLU.
    Elizabeth Meyer, OLLU Interim Provost Dr. George Williams and Alissa Meyer are seen in this photo provided by OLLU.

    They previously earned Bachelor of Social Work degrees from Mary Hardin-Baylor and three Associate’s Degrees (General Studies, Interdisciplinary Studies and Social Science) from Central Texas College.

    The Meyers work at Walgreens as pharmacy technicians and lived on campus together at the Slater Apartments.

    And they say they are not done going to school together.

    They plan to return to OLLU in fall 2024 and pursue the PhD in Leadership Studies.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.