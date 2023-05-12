Mom and Daughter Graduate From Same College, on Same Day, With Same 4.0 GPA

Alissa Meyer, 50, and her daughter, Elizabeth Meyer, 25, graduated from college together on Thursday evening.
The pair both attended Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio, Texas.
They both earned Master of Social Work degrees and had matching 4.0 grade point averages, the school said in a news release.
"She's my best friend."
Daughter Elizabeth Meyer
“She’s my best friend,” daughter Elizabeth Meyer said. “All our classmates call her ‘mom.’”
This is the fifth time mother and daughter have earned degrees and the third time they have graduated together.
“It’s an amazing feeling for me,” said Alissa Meyer. “It’s a super proud mom moment to be able to do that. Not a lot of people can say they graduated with their child or children.”
They previously earned Bachelor of Social Work degrees from Mary Hardin-Baylor and three Associate’s Degrees (General Studies, Interdisciplinary Studies and Social Science) from Central Texas College.
The Meyers work at Walgreens as pharmacy technicians and lived on campus together at the Slater Apartments.
And they say they are not done going to school together.
They plan to return to OLLU in fall 2024 and pursue the PhD in Leadership Studies.
