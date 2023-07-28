Mom and Daughter Accused of Breaking Into Ex-Boyfriend’s House, Pouring Lube on Bed - The Messenger
Mom and Daughter Accused of Breaking Into Ex-Boyfriend’s House, Pouring Lube on Bed

'Do not call me or try to reach out,' ex-girlfriend allegedly wrote on former beau's chalkboard

Published |Updated
Tristan Balagtas
According to police, the suspects allegedly caused $1000 worth of damages and stole several items from his room, including a $2000 gun.Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

A Tennessee mother and daughter are accused of breaking into the home of the daughter’s ex-boyfriend, stealing thousands of dollars worth of items and pouring lube on his bed before fleeing.

According to WSMV-TV, Morgan Knight, 30, and Darla Knight, 56, have been charged with aggravated burglary in connection with a July 20 break-in at the ex’s home in Nashville.

The former boyfriend told police he and Morgan Knight recently went through an amicable breakup. 

The mother and daughter allegedly broke into the home after he began seeing another woman, WSMV reported, citing the arrest affidavit.

The ex-boyfriend told police that Morgan Knight left a note on his chalkboard, reading: “Do not call me or try to reach out. I hope you two live your best life. I only took what was mine,” and signed it.

According to police, the suspects allegedly caused $1000 worth of damage and stole several items, including a $2000 gun. The pair also allegedly deleted schoolwork from the victim’s computer and poured an entire bottle of lube on his bed. 

Surveillance footage allegedly captured the mother and daughter arriving and leaving the property in an SUV.

