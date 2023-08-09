Mom Allegedly Stabs Parent Who Pushed Her Son Outside School After Road Rage Dispute - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone:’ Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Mom Allegedly Stabs Parent Who Pushed Her Son Outside School After Road Rage Dispute

The man required surgery from his wound

Published |Updated
Eli Walsh
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A Las Vegas woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing a fellow parent outside an elementary school over a road rage incident.Getty Images

A Las Vegas woman and her son were arrested Tuesday for allegedly stabbing another parent outside a local school in an apparent road rage incident, according to a local media report.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers responded around 4 p.m. Monday to a report of a stabbing at Judith D. Steele Elementary School. The officers found a man who had been stabbed in the upper left abdomen, according to a report by CBS News’ Las Vegas affiliate.

Investigators determined that the man, who was taken to a local hospital for surgery, got into a road rage argument with fellow parent Akira Mays, 30, as they were both picking up their children.

The argument reportedly started over the man blocking Mays from merging into a single lane near the school, according to 8 News Now.

Read More

The argument between the two parents escalated when Mays’ son, whose name was not released by police, joined the argument and allegedly punched the male parent, telling him “not to talk to his mom like that,” according to 8 News Now. The man then allegedly pushed the child to the ground, and Mays allegedly retaliated by stabbing the man.

Mays allegedly left the scene but later contacted police and admitted to stabbing the man, per the station.

After returning to the school campus, police arrested Mays and her son. Mays was taken to a local jail and, as of Tuesday, was being held on a bail of $10,000.

She is set to appear in court at some point this month, according to 8 News Now.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.