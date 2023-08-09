Mom Allegedly Stabs Parent Who Pushed Her Son Outside School After Road Rage Dispute

A Las Vegas woman and her son were arrested Tuesday for allegedly stabbing another parent outside a local school in an apparent road rage incident, according to a local media report.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers responded around 4 p.m. Monday to a report of a stabbing at Judith D. Steele Elementary School. The officers found a man who had been stabbed in the upper left abdomen, according to a report by CBS News’ Las Vegas affiliate.
Investigators determined that the man, who was taken to a local hospital for surgery, got into a road rage argument with fellow parent Akira Mays, 30, as they were both picking up their children.
The argument reportedly started over the man blocking Mays from merging into a single lane near the school, according to 8 News Now.
The argument between the two parents escalated when Mays’ son, whose name was not released by police, joined the argument and allegedly punched the male parent, telling him “not to talk to his mom like that,” according to 8 News Now. The man then allegedly pushed the child to the ground, and Mays allegedly retaliated by stabbing the man.
Mays allegedly left the scene but later contacted police and admitted to stabbing the man, per the station.
After returning to the school campus, police arrested Mays and her son. Mays was taken to a local jail and, as of Tuesday, was being held on a bail of $10,000.
She is set to appear in court at some point this month, according to 8 News Now.
