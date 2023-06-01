Mom Advocates for Son with Autism After He Misses Over 5,000 Minutes of Learning

An Indianapolis mother is challenging her son's school district following the discovery by the city's Department of Education that her son was removed from class 114 times over a span of just 71 days. This led to him missing thousands of minutes of instructional time, as reported by WISH-TV.

Skynesher/Getty Images

La Tosha Walker reported that her son, Tyrese, was excluded from the Edison School of the Arts for a total of 5,242 instructional minutes in 2022. The school justified these removals, citing "talking" and "class disruption." However, Walker explains that her son's autism makes him particularly sensitive to sensory stimulation, including noisy classrooms. "It could be too much going on, and then it just overstimulates him," Walker told WISH. "So what comes out as being a disruption to some people may be just something he's trying to work through."

Whenever Tyrese, then a fifth-grader, was dismissed from class, he was sent to the school's guidance learning center. Walker alleges that her son would sometimes be left there unattended, with no activities to engage him.

The preliminary report indicated that "the numbers of such removals and the time the student was removed from instruction services was excessive, leading to a denial of free appropriate public education," as per WISH.

Walker granted the station early access to the investigative materials. The Indianapolis Department of Education informed WISH that the report is still pending finalization. The school district will have the opportunity to respond and request reconsideration before it's finalized, according to the station.