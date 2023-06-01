The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Mom Advocates for Son with Autism After He Misses Over 5,000 Minutes of Learning

    La Tosha Walker's son was allegedly removed, sometimes more than once per day, for things like 'talking' and 'class disruption'

    Published |Updated
    Nick Gallagher
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    An Indianapolis mother is challenging her son's school district following the discovery by the city's Department of Education that her son was removed from class 114 times over a span of just 71 days. This led to him missing thousands of minutes of instructional time, as reported by WISH-TV.

    children in elementary school
    Skynesher/Getty Images

    La Tosha Walker reported that her son, Tyrese, was excluded from the Edison School of the Arts for a total of 5,242 instructional minutes in 2022. The school justified these removals, citing "talking" and "class disruption." However, Walker explains that her son's autism makes him particularly sensitive to sensory stimulation, including noisy classrooms. "It could be too much going on, and then it just overstimulates him," Walker told WISH. "So what comes out as being a disruption to some people may be just something he's trying to work through."

    Whenever Tyrese, then a fifth-grader, was dismissed from class, he was sent to the school's guidance learning center. Walker alleges that her son would sometimes be left there unattended, with no activities to engage him.

    Read More

    The preliminary report indicated that "the numbers of such removals and the time the student was removed from instruction services was excessive, leading to a denial of free appropriate public education," as per WISH.

    Walker granted the station early access to the investigative materials. The Indianapolis Department of Education informed WISH that the report is still pending finalization. The school district will have the opportunity to respond and request reconsideration before it's finalized, according to the station.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.