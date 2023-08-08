Mom Admits to ‘Extreme’ Torture of 5-Year-Old Before Death, Says Girl Was Force-Fed Dog Feces

A 23-year-old mother has admitted in court to her role in the death of her five-year-old daughter, forcing her to endure "extreme abuse and torture" that included feeding her dog feces.

On Monday, August 8, Katrina Rose Mendoza pleaded guilty to one count of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury by omission, a first-degree felony.

The charge comes with a maximum penalty of life in prison but the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office agreed to cap her sentence at 45 years if she admitted guilt, according to Law & Crime.

In February of last year, Mendoza and her then-boyfriend, 27-year-old Jose Angel Ruiz, were arrested in connection to the death of her daughter, Mercedes Losoya.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy on Mercedes and said that it was "obvious the victim suffered extreme abuse and torture" and that there was "no clear or obvious injury that caused the victim’s death" due to the number of injuries, per the affidavit.

While speaking to police, Mendoza said that she witnessed Ruiz "shovel dog feces into the victim’s mouth as he yelled at the child" and "did the same thing with a sock soaked in urine." Ruiz allegedly told the police the injuries were caused by Mendoza.

District Judge Stephanie Boyd announced she would wait until after Ruiz’s trial is completed to formally sentence Mendoza. Records show Ruiz has pleaded not guilty to one count of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury and is scheduled to go to trial in October.

