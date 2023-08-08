Mom Admits to ‘Extreme’ Torture of 5-Year-Old Before Death, Says Girl Was Force-Fed Dog Feces

A 23-year-old mother has admitted in court to her role in the death of her five-year-old daughter, forcing her to endure "extreme abuse and torture" that included feeding her dog feces.
On Monday, August 8, Katrina Rose Mendoza pleaded guilty to one count of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury by omission, a first-degree felony.
The charge comes with a maximum penalty of life in prison but the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office agreed to cap her sentence at 45 years if she admitted guilt, according to Law & Crime.
In February of last year, Mendoza and her then-boyfriend, 27-year-old Jose Angel Ruiz, were arrested in connection to the death of her daughter, Mercedes Losoya.
- Mom of Girl Who Stabbed to Death 9-Year-Old Brother Blames ADHD Medication
- 4-Year-Old Girl Was Run Over by a Dog on a Golf Cart, Officials Say
- 5-Month-Old Niece of Mom Found Dead on Hiking Trail Had Died of SIDS Days Before
- Army Sgt. Charged With Beating 2-Year-Old Girl to Death at Wife’s Daycare
- 1-Year-Old Girl Drowned In 9 Inches of Water After Dog Knocked Her Into Kiddie Pool
- 11-Year-Old Girl Struggles to Walk After Being Doused in Acid by 12-Year-Old Girl
The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy on Mercedes and said that it was "obvious the victim suffered extreme abuse and torture" and that there was "no clear or obvious injury that caused the victim’s death" due to the number of injuries, per the affidavit.
While speaking to police, Mendoza said that she witnessed Ruiz "shovel dog feces into the victim’s mouth as he yelled at the child" and "did the same thing with a sock soaked in urine." Ruiz allegedly told the police the injuries were caused by Mendoza.
District Judge Stephanie Boyd announced she would wait until after Ruiz’s trial is completed to formally sentence Mendoza. Records show Ruiz has pleaded not guilty to one count of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury and is scheduled to go to trial in October.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Swastika Graffitied Over ‘Trump’ on Palm Beach Golf Course SignNews
- Inmate Escapes From Prison After Picnic Table Is Moved Next to Fence By Staff: ‘Lessons Learned’News
- Maui Wildfire Death Toll Climbs to at Least 67News
- Driver Dies After Being Beaten Up By Angry Mob for Hitting and Killing Woman With CarNews
- Chair-Wielding Man From Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Charged With Disorderly ConductNews
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- Nudists Call For Clothing Ban on Their Beaches: It’s ‘Making Us Uncomfortable’News
- Every Beech Tree in North America Is Dying and It’s Too Late To Stop It: ExpertNews
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Miss Scotland Winner Arrested on Hate Crime Charges Over Drunken Incident Caught on CameraNews
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to Miss World Championships With ‘Minor Knee Issue’News
- Did Ex-Goldman CEO Blankfein Offer to Ride to the Troubled Firm’s Rescue? Well, NoNews