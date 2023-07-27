Mom Accused of Using Daughter as Shield While Yelling at Police to ‘Shoot Us’ After 25-Mile, High-Speed Chase

A Texas mom suspected of leading police on a 25-mile, high-speed chase is accused of using her teenage daughter as a shield before surrendering to authorities.

According to the Harris County Precinct 8 Constable’s Office, Tenescha Selena Henry has been charged with evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, endangering a child, and fraudulent use/possession of identifying information in connection with the incident.

Authorities say Henry, 35, drove the wrong way at speeds exceeding 100 mph during the pursuit last Thursday in Houston. The chase ended when she ran out of gas.

"She essentially got out of the vehicle, walked around to the front of the car, opened the passenger side door," responding Deputy A. Peters told KTRK-TV. "She grabbed an unknown female out of the passenger side and proceeded to grab her, take her out of the car where she, unfortunately, put her in what we would call a chokehold and put her in front of law enforcement."

Deputies later learned the unknown female was Henry’s 14-year-old daughter, who was begging her mother to stop.

"I distinctly remember her at times saying, 'Shoot. Shoot me, shoot us.' Things of that nature," Peters recalled, per the outlet.

Peters said she was able to safely deploy her Taser on Henry and arrest her.

The teen was released to a grandparent.

"It is very high intensity," Peters admitted. "It can be a very dangerous situation, and to put your own family member, not to mention your daughter, right in front of that potential danger is just kind of crazy to me."

A third person believed to be Henry’s romantic partner was found in the backseat and arrested without incident.

Multiple drivers licenses, debit, credit, insurance and social security cards not belonging to Henry were also recovered from the vehicle.

Her bond was set at $20,000.