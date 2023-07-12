Mobster’s Guilty Plea Throws Leadership of NYC’s Colombo Crime Family Into Doubt

The reputed boss-in-waiting of New York City's Colombo crime family pleaded guilty to labor racketeering Wednesday in the latest blow to the embattled and apparently leaderless Mafia clan.

Theodore "Skinny Teddy" Persico — nephew of the late Colombo godfather Carmine "the Snake" Persico— struck a deal for Brooklyn federal prosecutors to not seek a prison term of more than 71 months, just shy of six years.

But upon hearing that his sentencing was set for Oct. 17, "Skinny Teddy" Persico piped up, "That's my fiancee's birthday."

Brooklyn federal Judge Hector Gonzalez wasn't moved, however.

"She can come to court," Gonzalez said.

Following the proceeding, defense lawyer Joseph Corozzo was asked by a reporter when his client planned to tie the knot.

"That depends on the sentence," Corozzo said. "Hopefully sooner than later."

Under federal law, Persico faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and his deal includes a promise that he won't appeal his unless it exceeds 105 months, or 8-3/4 years.

Persico, 59, was allegedly set to become boss of the Colombo family before he and eight reputed fellow gangsters were busted in 2021.

His guilty plea Wednesday appeared to leave the leadership of the embattled Mafia clan in doubt.

The indictment targeted the entire "administration" and other members of the organized crime outfit that's believed to be the weakest of the city's infamous "Five Families."

The lone remaining defendant, reputed Colombo captain Vincent Ricciardo, 77, is scheduled to plead guilty on Friday.

Persico was accused of conspiring with then-Colombo boss Andrew "Mush" Russo and other family members in a 20-year scheme to shake down a Queens-based union and launder the proceeds.

Persico has an extensive criminal record that began at age 17 when he was convicted of attempted grand larceny on Staten Island, and he spent more than 15 years in state prison for dealing drugs, according to court records.

His latest rap came in 2012 when he was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for ordering the 1993 slaying of mobster Joseph Scopo during a bloody civil war for control of the Colombo family.

Scopo was the underboss of a renegade faction led by Victor "Little Vic" Orena and his death cemented a victory for Carmine Persico's son, Alphonse "Little Allie" Persico.

Theodore Persico — who gave the order to whack Scopo while on a prison furlough to attend his grandmother's wake — was freed from prison in May 2020 to three years of supervised release.

In court papers filed last year, prosecutors alleged that Theodore Persico was a "high-ranking captain" of the Colombo family and set to succeed Russo, who died at 87 last year while awaiting trial.

Prosecutors said "witness testimony" would prove that Persico took part in a "high-level meeting of the crime family in November 2020" to chart its course for the future.

During the meeting, it was decided that Russo "would serve as the family’s boss and Persico would become the boss upon completion of his supervised release," prosecutors said.

But Persico got locked up again in the labor racketeering case and was in jail when his supervised release was set to end in May.